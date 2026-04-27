Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads Highlights Tracking Board & Train Program for Local Dog Owners

Sunset training with a loyal pup. Training confidence in open spaces. Focused puppy training outdoors.

The two-week program introduces dogs to structured tracking work through woods tracks, street crossings, and beginning urban environments.

This program introduces tracking step by step, beginning with foundational work and progressing into more varied environments.” — Josh Wilson, Owner of Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads.

HAMPTON ROADS, VA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads is highlighting its Tracking Board & Train program, a specialized training option for dog owners interested in introducing their dogs to scent-based tracking work.The Tracking Board & Train program is listed as a two-week package that introduces dogs to beginning tracking and progresses toward the basics of urban tracking. Training sessions are conducted at different parks and locations, allowing dogs to practice tracking in varied environments.The program is designed to help dogs develop a solid track through woods, street crossings, and beginning urban settings. By working across different locations, the training gives dogs structured exposure to the types of environments involved in introductory tracking work.Tracking training may appeal to owners interested in activities such as lost pet recovery, game recovery, or human tracking applications. Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads presents the program as an option for owners who want to explore tracking beyond standard obedience training.The Tracking Board & Train program is part of a broader service lineup offered by Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads. Other listed programs include Basic Obedience, 2 Week Board & Train , Basic + Advanced Obedience, Aggressive Dog Training , Therapy Dog Preparation, Basic Marker Mastery, and Puppy Training Consultation.Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads serves dog owners throughout Hampton Roads and nearby communities, including Chesapeake, Cape Charles, Grafton, Jamestown, Poquoson, Suffolk, Windsor, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Newport News, Carrollton, Williamsburg, Yorktown, and NE North Carolina.Dog owners interested in learning more about Tracking Board & Train or other training programs may contact Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads by phone or through the website’s contact form to request a free consultation.About Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton RoadsOff Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads provides dog training services for families throughout Hampton Roads and nearby areas. The business offers obedience training, board and train programs, puppy training support, aggressive dog training, therapy dog preparation, tracking training, and other structured programs focused on improving communication, consistency, and reliability between dogs and their owners.Media ContactOff Leash K9 Training of Hampton RoadsPhone: (757) 296-8366Email:sales@teamjw.comWebsite: https://hamptonroadsdogtrainers.com/

Stubborn Basenji "Edo" l Obedience Transformation l Trainer Katie Cook

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