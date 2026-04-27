Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads Highlights Therapy Dog Preparation Program for Local Dog Owners

Confident dog training in real-world places. Beach days are better with dogs. Calm obedience in outdoor settings.

The Hampton Roads dog training business offers an 8-lesson in-home program designed to help prepare dogs and owners for therapy dog testing and certification.

Therapy dog preparation is about helping both the dog and owner build the confidence, structure, and reliability needed for this type of work.” — Josh Wilson, Owner of Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads.

HAMPTON ROADS, VA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads is highlighting its Therapy Dog Preparation program for local dog owners interested in preparing their dogs for therapy dog testing and certification.The Therapy Dog Preparation program is listed as an 8-week, in-home training option that includes eight lessons designed to help dogs and owners prepare for therapy dog testing and certification. The program is structured for dog owners whose goal is to have their dog become a therapy dog.The in-home format allows training to take place in the client’s home, where dogs and owners can work on obedience, handling, and preparation in a familiar setting. The program also includes an e-collar and training leash.Therapy dog preparation differs from general obedience training because therapy dogs must be able to remain calm, responsive, and appropriate around people and distractions. Dogs preparing for therapy work need reliable manners, steady responses to commands, and the ability to work as a team with their handler.Upon successful completion of the program, Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads states that it can evaluate and certify dogs and owners through Therapy Pets Unlimited. The program notes that dogs and owners who pass may be awarded Therapy Pets Unlimited certification and ID.In addition to Therapy Dog Preparation, Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads lists training options that include Basic Obedience, 2 Week Board & Train , Basic + Advanced Obedience, Aggressive Dog Training, Tracking Board & Train, Basic Marker Mastery, and Puppy Training Consultation. The business serves Hampton Roads and nearby areas, including Chesapeake, Cape Charles, Grafton, Jamestown, Poquoson, Suffolk, Windsor, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Newport News, Carrollton, Williamsburg, Yorktown, and NE North Carolina.Dog owners interested in learning more about therapy dog preparation or other training options may contact Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads by phone or through the website’s contact form to request a free consultation.About Off Leash K9 Training of Hampton RoadsOff Leash K9 Training of Hampton Roads provides dog training services for families throughout Hampton Roads and nearby areas. The business offers in-home lessons, board and train programs, puppy training support, aggressive dog training, therapy dog preparation, tracking training, and obedience-focused programs designed to help owners build clearer communication and more reliable behavior with their dogs.Media ContactOff Leash K9 Training of Hampton RoadsPhone: (757) 296-8366Email: sales@teamjw.comWebsite: https://hamptonroadsdogtrainers.com/

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