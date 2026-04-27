Enalyzer simplifies global surveys with centralized translations and AI-powered workflows

Enalyzer’s centralized translation workspace with built-in AI translation functionality Organizations can enable or disable AI translations, ensuring full control and governance across survey projects

Faster, smarter multilingual surveys, without the complexity

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enalyzer today announced a major update to its survey platform, introducing centralized translation workflows and AI-powered language support designed to simplify how organizations run multilingual surveys at scale. The new capabilities enable teams to create, manage, and translate entire surveys across languages in seconds - while maintaining full control over quality and consistency.As organizations increasingly operate across borders, the need for reliable multilingual feedback has grown significantly. However, preparing surveys in multiple languages remains a time-consuming process, often requiring manual translation of every question, answer option, and message. This fragmented approach increases the risk of inconsistencies and slows down global survey rollouts.Enalyzer’s latest release addresses these challenges by introducing a centralized translations workspace, where all language versions of a survey can be managed in one place. Combined with new AI-powered translation capabilities, users can now generate translations directly within the platform, whether for individual texts, missing fields, or entire surveys.“Translations are one of the biggest sources of friction in global survey projects,” said Henrik Nielsen, Head of Research at Enalyzer. “By centralizing workflows and adding AI-powered support, we’re enabling teams to launch multilingual surveys faster while maintaining full control over quality and consistency.”Instant AI translations - built into the workflowWith the new AI translation functionality, users can translate survey content directly from the Translations interface. Instead of relying on external tools or manual processes, teams can now generate translations instantly within their existing workflow. Users can:• translate a single text element• translate only missing fields• translate an entire survey at once• overwrite existing translations when neededThis flexibility allows teams to adapt translation workflows to their specific needs, whether they are refining individual questions or preparing full surveys for international audiences.Faster translations, with full controlWhile AI significantly accelerates the translation process, Enalyzer maintains a strong focus on quality and control. All AI-generated translations can be reviewed, edited, and validated directly within the platform, ensuring that tone, terminology, and cultural nuances are preserved.Survey content, including questions, answer options, messages, and interface elements is managed centrally, reducing the risk of inconsistencies and ensuring alignment across all languages.The platform also supports flexible language distribution. Respondents can access surveys in their preferred language via unique links or automatic language detection based on browser settings, creating a seamless and localized experience.Organization-level governanceTo support enterprise use, AI translations can be enabled or disabled at the organization level by administrators. This ensures that teams retain full control over how and when AI is used across survey projects, while maintaining oversight and governance.This balance between automation and control makes the feature suitable for organizations with strict quality, compliance, or brand requirements.Enabling consistent insights across marketsThe new workflow is designed to support a wide range of use cases, from employee engagement surveys and customer experience programs to international market research studies. By simplifying translation management, Enalyzer enables organizations to scale feedback initiatives across regions while maintaining a consistent survey experience.Consistent translations are critical for data quality. Misaligned wording across languages can lead to biased responses and unreliable comparisons. By centralizing and standardizing translations, Enalyzer helps organizations ensure that insights collected across markets are both accurate and comparable.Part of a broader focus on simplicity and scaleThe introduction of centralized translations and AI-powered workflows reflects Enalyzer’s broader strategy to make advanced capabilities accessible and practical for everyday use. Rather than adding complexity, the platform continues to evolve toward a more intuitive and scalable experience for both experienced researchers and business users.With this release, Enalyzer strengthens its position as a flexible and AI enterprise-ready survey platform, supporting organizations that need to collect reliable insights across languages, markets, and teams.About EnalyzerFounded in Copenhagen in 2000, Enalyzer is a trusted survey platform and consulting partner helping organizations transform feedback into actionable insights. With more than 25 years of experience, Enalyzer combines powerful software, expert guidance, and secure EU-based infrastructure to support better decision-making across industries

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