Enalyzer Levels Up User Experience with AI-Powered Enhancements

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enalyzer, the Scandinavian leader in survey and insights software, is experiencing success with its latest advancements to its platform enhancing its suite of AI-powered tools by creating, managing, and understanding surveys easier and faster than ever.Enalyzer’s AI Questionnaire Generator:Building on Enalyzer’s proven AI capabilities, Enalyzer’s AI questionnaire generator enables users to create high-quality, goal-driven surveys through a simple, chat-based interface. Unlike traditional AI survey generators that produce generic results from a single prompt or form, Enalyzer’s conversational approach delivers a significantly higher percentage of relevant, high-quality questionnaires. By engaging users in an interactive dialogue, the AI helps clarify objectives, refine wording, and ensure that every question contributes to meaningful insights.Enalyzer’s AI survey creation capabilities are built upon 25 years of experience in designing professional questionnaires. It creates questionnaires in all languages and is constantly monitored and refined by our research consultants and software development team, ensuring that every user benefits from Enalyzer’s deep domain expertise and proven methodologies.Real-Time AI Support and Over 130 New Video TutorialsTo further elevate the user experience, Enalyzer has implemented a new AI-driven in-app support assistant that provides instant, personalized help. Users can now engage in real-time conversations with the assistant to access relevant help center articles, video tutorials, and best-practice guidance directly within the platform, minimizing friction and maximizing productivity.Alongside this, Enalyzer has released over 130 new video tutorials, each designed to help users master every feature of the platform — from survey setup and automation to data visualization and reporting. This comprehensive learning library empowers users of all experience levels to get the most out of Enalyzer, combining research methodology guidance with step-by-step video tutorials.Read more about our survey platform and AI features at www.enalyzer.com/platform A Human-Centered Approach to AI:“We want our users to feel empowered and inspired,” says Henrik Nielsen, Head of Research in Enalyzer. “By combining human cantered design with the power of AI, and grounding it in our 25 years of experience, we’re creating a platform that helps every organization make smarter, faster, and more confident decisions.”Founded in Copenhagen in 2000, Enalyzer has grown from an ambitious startup into a trusted survey partner across the Nordics and Europe. With decades of hands-on experience, Enalyzer helps organizations of all sizes transform feedback into actionable insights.Taking Business Surveys to the Next Level through:• Creating professional, business-critical surveys with a powerful platform that enables better questions, higher response rates, and the sharing of actionable insights.• Getting expert consulting and project assistance — accessing guidance at any stage or delegating the entire survey project for end-to-end management.• Ensuring data privacy and security with enterprise-grade infrastructure, encryption, scalability, and EU-based data storage for full compliance.• Relying on a trusted legal foundation with a transparent, flexible setup rooted in EU standards, including customizable contracts and DPAs.Today, Enalyzer is used by thousands of organizations, hundreds of thousands of users, and millions of respondents worldwide, helping businesses, governments, and institutions make better decisions through data.Media ContactJakob RoedCo-Founder / Co-CEOEnalyzerRefshalevej 147CopenhagenT +45 7010 7006jakob@enalyzer.comCopenhagen | Stockholm | Oslo | Amsterdam

