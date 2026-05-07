Inhabitr’s Relationship with IHG Expands to EMEAA

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Master Goods Agreement Establishes Strategic Supplier Relationship Across EMEAA Region

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inhabitr , a provider of furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) solutions for the hospitality sector, has entered a strategic supplier arrangement with IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), recognized as one of the world’s leading hotel companies. This relationship is structured under a Master Goods Agreement, designating Inhabitr as an approved FF&E vendor for IHG on all brands across Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia (EMEAA).The IHG and Inhabitr arrangement across EMEAA is an extension of the relationship launched in March across IHG's Americas region. Under this agreement, owners of IHG branded hotels operating within EMEAA region will have access to Inhabitr's FF&E offerings and streamlined technology platform.“We’re excited to introduce Inhabitr to our owners of IHG branded hotels as an approved vendor to provide FF&E solutions throughout EMEAA,” said Albie Mottershaw, Director Procurement HPS EMEAA, IHG Hotels & Resorts.By joining IHG’s vendor program, Inhabitr will deliver FF&E solutions that meet IHG’s brand standards to elevate guest experiences across their properties.“We are pleased to expand our relationship to supply owners of IHG branded hotels, reflecting our commitment to providing quality FF&E solutions,” said Shahid Javed, Managing Director, EMEA at Inhabitr. “We look forward to supporting owners of IHG branded hotels in EMEAA region as this relationship grows.”The Master Goods Agreement is an important step for Inhabitr as the company grows in the global hospitality industry. Being chosen as an IHG supplier highlights Inhabitr’s strong commitment to reliability, good design, and value in FF&E.About InhabitrInhabitr is the world’s first AI-powered, end-to-end commercial real estate (CRE) furnishing solution. Using a technology-first approach, combined with sustainable practices and tailored expertise, Inhabitr is the fastest and most reliable way to transform spaces into beautiful places.With a proven track record of furnishing over 30,000 units, Inhabitr serves a diverse set of CRE sectors, including hospitality, student housing, multifamily, co-living, short-term rentals, senior living and offices. The company’s global team includes over 150 colleagues based across eight different countries.To learn more about Inhabitr, visit www.inhabitr.ai About IHGIHG Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.With a family of 21 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards , one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 160 million members, IHG has more than one million rooms across 7,000 open hotels in over 100 countries.

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