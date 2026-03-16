Inhabitr Named FF&E Vendor for IHG Hotels & Resorts

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Master Goods Agreement Establishes Vendor Relationship, Beginning with Mexico, Latin America and Caribbean, plus Canada Regions

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inhabitr , the world’s first AI-powered, end-to-end commercial real estate furnishing solution, has entered a vendor partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), recognized as one of the world’s leading hotel companies. This relationship is structured under a Master Goods Agreement, designating Inhabitr as a furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) vendor for IHG on select brands in initial markets.The IHG and Inhabitr relationship will initially launch across IHG's Americas region, including Mexico, Latin America and Caribbean (MLAC) and Canada markets with the potential for further expansion. Under the agreement, IHG franchisees operating within these markets will have access to Inhabitr's FF&E offerings and streamlined platform.By joining IHG’s vendor program, Inhabitr will deliver high-quality FF&E solutions that meet IHG’s brand standards while offering franchisees the cost efficiency needed to elevate guest experiences across their properties.“We are pleased to begin supplying IHG Hotels & Resorts and their franchisees, reflecting our commitment to providing quality FF&E solutions. We look forward to supporting IHG’s franchisees in the MLAC and Canada regions as this partnership grows,” said Ankur Agrawal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Inhabitr.The Master Goods Agreement is an important step for Inhabitr as the company grows in the global hospitality industry. Being chosen as an IHG supplier highlights the company’s strong commitment for reliability, good design and value in FF&E.About InhabitrInhabitr is the world’s first AI-powered, end-to-end commercial real estate furnishing solution. Using a technology-first approach, combined with sustainable practices and tailored expertise, Inhabitr is the fastest and most reliable way to transform spaces into beautiful places.With a proven track record of furnishing over 30,000 units, Inhabitr serves a diverse set of CRE sectors, including hospitality, student housing, multifamily, co-living, short-term rentals, senior living and offices. The company’s global team includes over 150 colleagues based across eight different countries.To learn more about Inhabitr, visit www.inhabitr.ai

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