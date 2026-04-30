From Prompt to Production: HeadSpin Launches ACE

ACE by HeadSpin is a generative AI-powered testing solution that helps teams turn natural-language test intent into executable automation faster.

QA teams waste time maintaining brittle scripts and fixing broken flows, diverting them from app improvement. ACE addresses this gap by freeing QAs from hand-holding AI.” — Eric Hatton, CEO at HeadSpin

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeadSpin today announced the launch of ACE (AI Cognitive Engine) by HeadSpin, its generative AI-powered testing solution designed to help engineering and QA teams create, validate, and maintain automated tests with less manual effort.Built to support testing on real devices and live networks, ACE helps teams move from intent to execution faster while improving trust in automation. ACE was previously introduced by HeadSpin as a new intelligence layer for software testing, focused on reliability, transparency, and real-world validation. ACE by HeadSpin allows teams to describe a test scenario in simple language, such as logging in, completing a payment, or purchasing an item, and convert that input into executable test automation. Instead of forcing teams to rebuild scripts every time the UI shifts, ACE is designed to automatically adapt to interface changes, helping reduce automation failures and maintain stable test coverage over time.ACE by HeadSpin addresses that problem by dynamically capturing the UI DOM at every step, autonomously generating and validating scripts, and adjusting when application elements or interfaces change.The launch comes at a time when engineering organizations are looking for ways to scale automation without scaling maintenance overhead. ACE is perfect for teams that want faster script creation and want automation they can trust, especially in environments where release velocity, product complexity, and real-world variability make brittle testing workflows expensive.ACE by HeadSpin extends HeadSpin’s wider real-world testing approach. HeadSpin’s platform supports testing on real devices, networks, and 50+ locations worldwide and tracks 130+ built-in KPIs across the UI, network, device, and experience layers. That means teams can go beyond script generation alone and connect automation with actual execution data and performance visibility.ACE is now live, and organizations across telecom, media, financial services, retail, and mobility sectors can leverage its capabilities.--About HeadSpinHeadSpin enables enterprises to validate digital experiences across real devices, networks, and locations worldwide. By combining performance intelligence, automation, and experience analytics, HeadSpin helps organizations deliver reliable, high-quality applications at scale globally.

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