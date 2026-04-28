VOCIC Releases a Rollator Walker That Transforms for Travel

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOCIC, a leading mobility solutions brand based in Ontario, California, announced the launch of its latest innovation, the PackGo Rollator Walker Z35 — A Rollator That Transforms for Travel. Designed for active users, PackGo redefines portability by folding into a compact, backpack-sized form, eliminating the hassle of bulky, traditional rollators.Folds to Just 1 Cubic Foot Backpack in SecondsFor those who love to stay active, whether traveling, commuting, or enjoying daily outings—portability matters. Traditional rollator walkers can be difficult to store and transport when not in use. The PackGo Rollator Walker is designed to solve this challenge.Featuring an innovative six-way folding structure, PackGo collapses to just 1 cubic foot, roughly the size of a standard backpack. It easily fits into a suitcase, car trunk, or airplane overhead compartment—making it a truly travel-friendly rollator walker for users on the go.To enhance convenience, the included storage bag supports up to 40 lbs, perfect for carrying daily essentials such as medications, water bottles, groceries, or travel items.Weighs Only 12.6 lbs, Yet Supports Up to 300lbsWeighing only 12.6 lbs, the PackGo Rollator is engineered for effortless lifting and transport.Built with a durable magnesium frame and reinforced dual-arm structure, it delivers enhanced stability and safety across various environments. Despite its lightweight design, it supports up to 300 lbs, offering a reliable balance of strength and portability.Specially developed for active, on-the-go mobility needs.Each PackGo Rollator comes with a custom-designed backpack, making it easy to carry, store, and travel without compromise. From unboxing to folding and packing, every detail is built for simplicity and ease of use.It also features user-friendly design elements, including height-adjustable handles (suitable for users from 4'11" to 5'11"), promoting a natural posture and comfortable walking experience. A built-in foot brake provides secure control while maintaining a clean, compact design.The PackGo Rollator Walker Z35 is now available through VOCIC’s official channels, including VOCIC website and Amazon store. Check out the following video for a quick view of how the rollator walker transforms when travel. And visit VOCIC's Amazon front store page for more details.Find Joy in Every Step with VOCIC PackGo Rollator.About VOCIC:VOCIC is a leading provider of mobility solution designed to empower older adults to regain mobility, freedom and independence. By combining smart design, thoughtful engineering, and care for those who rely on mobility aids, every VOCIC’s rollator, scooter, and lift exists to help people answer life’s calls—turning “I wish I could” into “I’m on my way.”Wherever there’s a will to move, VOCIC helps you move the way you want.

VOCIC PackGo Rollator Walker Z35: A Rollator That Transforms for Travel

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