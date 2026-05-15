VOCIC Launches ACEturn Mobility Scooter, Bringing Intelligent Safety and Everyday Freedom

The ACEturn D62 is our smartest scooter yet” — Michael, CEO of VOCIC

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOCIC, a mobility solution expert trusted by hundreds of thousands of families, today announced the launch of the ACEturn Mobility Scooter — the brand's most intelligent and safest scooter to date, designed to help seniors regain the everyday freedom of community travel.It starts with a simple belief: there's a particular kind of freedom in being able to leave your house whenever you feel like it. A quick trip to the store. Coffee with a friend. That Thursday book club you never miss. These aren't grand adventures — they're the small rhythms that make a day feel like yours. And for over a decade, VOCIC has been listening to families who say the same thing: it's not the big trips they miss. It's the everyday ones.“For many seniors, mobility is not about long-distance adventures, it’s about staying connected to daily life and maintaining independence within their community,” said Michael, CEO of VOCIC. “The ACEturn D62 is our smartest scooter yet.“ It starts with power: dual 500W high-torque motors that don't flinch on hills, grass, or gravel. Load it up, head out, and feel it deliver steady, smooth performance from first mile to last.But raw power is only half the story. The real intelligence lives in how it turns. Traditional scooters demand wide berths. The ACEturn doesn't. Its precision steering system lets you pivot in place—almost like turning on a dime. Navigate narrow store aisles, crowded farmers' markets, or any tight corner with confidence. This is what we call ACE maneuvering.And here's where smart becomes safe: the smart differential system reads your speed and trajectory in real time, automatically adjusting power and wheels’ rolling speed to prevent rollovers during sharp turns.Step off, and the smart seat's gravity sensor kicks in, cutting power instantly—no accidental rollaways, no second-guessing. The ACEturn thinks ahead so you don't have to.This is why we call it just that: ACEturn. It pivots on intelligence.Smarter by design. Safer by instinct.The ACEturn joins VOCIC’s growing portfolio of mobility solutions, including rollators, lift chairs, and mobility scooters — all designed with a shared mission: helping people maintain independence and mobility at every stage of life.For more information about the ACEturn Mobility Scooter, visit VOCIC Official Website

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