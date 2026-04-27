Synch PTT expands with full Safety solutions suite for organizations

Synch Panic Button SOS Timer Synch Dispatch Console SOS Alert

From Push-to-Talk to Predictive Protection: Synch Redefines Mission-Critical Safety with the Launch of “Synch Safety”

ISRAEL, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synch marks a fundamental shift in the landscape of professional communications as it announces the launch of “Synch Safety”. While traditional Push-to-Talk (PTT) solutions have long focused on simple voice connectivity, Synch is evolving the category into an ecosystem of automated orchestration and ubiquitous response. Synch’s new product release transitions the platform from a reactive PTT and "Safe Worker" tool into the market’s most advanced, proactive safety environment, ensuring that protection is not just a feature, but an ever-present foundation.

What is Synch? The New Standard in Connectivity

For organizations familiar with legacy PTT or digital radio based solutions, Synch represents the next generation of operational intelligence. It is an all-in-one unified communications platform that integrates high-definition voice, instant messaging, live video streaming, and real-time location tracking into a single field-friendly, intuitive interface.

Unlike rigid, hardware-dependent systems, Synch is a software-defined powerhouse that turns any mobile device or dispatcher console into a command center, bridging the gap between field personnel and headquarters with unprecedented speed and clarity.

The Evolution: Introducing “Synch Safety”

The launch of the “Synch Safety” initiative moves beyond the traditional "Panic Button" concept. The evolution centers on a total overhaul of how distress signals are managed, shifting the burden of safety from the user to the system itself. By leveraging the full sensor array of modern mobile devices, Synch now offers an automated safety net that remains vigilant even when a worker cannot call for help.

At the heart of this evolution is the new Dedicated Panic Button User Mode. This specialized license transforms the smartphone into a high-contrast, distraction-free SOS terminal and provides at-risk staff with a fail-safe, immediate route to assistance. This is complemented by Enhanced Man Down with Fall Detection, which utilizes sophisticated accelerometer and gyroscope logic to detect sudden impacts. Synch recognizes a fall as it happens, triggering an immediate SOS to bypass critical delays.

Intelligence That Anticipates Risk

Synch Safety introduces a level of granular control previously unseen in the PTT market. Organizations can now define Customizable Risk Statuses—such as “High-Risk Site Supervision” or “Working Alone”—which automatically trigger unique safety protocols and Automated Health Check Timers. If a worker fails to acknowledge a scheduled prompt, the system independently escalates a Red Alert to the dispatcher and open hands-free voice/video channel

To ensure no cry for help goes unanswered, these signals trigger Persistent Dispatcher Alerts. This "Red Alert" state locks across all dispatcher screens, remaining active and audible until a human operator formally resolves the incident. From this centralized view, dispatchers gain total orchestration capabilities: they can control the emergency call, pinpoint the user with Advanced Indoor Positioning (down to the specific floor and room), and direct responders with surgical precision.

Operational Diagnostics and Total Transparency

The evolution of Synch also brings a new level of "Connectivity Intelligence." For the first time, dispatchers can distinguish between a user manually logging out and a technical failure like battery exhaustion or signal loss. Furthermore, with integrated In-App Speed Tests, both field users and managers can ensure the network is as ready for the mission as the team is.

By streamlining the user experience with features like Quick Message Reactions and a Unified Smart Search, “Synch Safety” removes the clutter that plagues traditional communication apps.

The result is a platform that is not only the most advanced and feature-rich on the market but also the most user-friendly. Synch isn't just a way to talk; it is a comprehensive shield for the modern workforce, ensuring that every team member is seen, heard, and protected at all times.

For more information and trials: https://synchapp.io/

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