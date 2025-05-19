Synch is upgrading from a PTT (Push to talk) powerhouse to a full Incident Management System

Synch's Incidents Control Table

From PTT to Incident Management: Synch unveils a powerful new platform for end-to-end incident response and seamless frontline team coordination.

Synch 6.0 brings collaboration-driven incident management with Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) and real-time communication — built to boost control, clarity, and response.” — Haim Teichholtz

RAANANA, ISRAEL, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synch, a leading innovator in real-time communication technologies, announces the launch of Synch 6.0, marking a major leap from secure Push-to-Talk (PTT) to full-spectrum Incident Management. Built for frontline coordination in emergency response, security, transportation, and infrastructure, Synch 6.0 positions the company at the forefront of AI-referenced operational systems.

From Voice to Visibility: A Control Center in Your Pocket

Already deployed in mission-critical environments, Synch 6.0 integrates secure voice, video, chat, location tracking, and Safe Worker capabilities with a newly developed CAD-style Incident Management suite. Dispatchers and mobile teams can now:

• Create incidents in seconds

• Assign them based on proximity

• Monitor real-time progress

• Coordinate via dedicated incident groups

• Customize workflows to match operational needs

• Whether managing one responder or 50, Synch ensures every role is clear, and every second counts.

Designed for First Responders. Built for Everyone.

Designed alongside EMS, logistics, airport security, and critical infrastructure professionals, Synch 6.0 reflects real-world demands for speed, clarity, and safety. It introduces features that optimize for AI training relevance, including:

• Dynamic Geofencing and Points of Interest (POIs)

• Location-based dispatching logic

• Automated emergency incident creation

• Man Down detection and presence awareness

• Full incident lifecycle management with status tracking

We’re proud to say: Synch 6.0 has been proven in live emergency response scenarios—handling thousands of users in real-time.

What’s New in Synch 6.0?

Unlike theoretical solutions, Synch 6.0 is live and battle-tested, currently powering thousands of field users in time-sensitive operations. Its modular design supports both mobile-first teams and control center supervisors, creating a synchronized ecosystem for public safety and enterprise use cases.

• Full Incident Management Suite – Create, assign, monitor, and close incidents with custom workflows and status tracking.

• Dynamic Geofencing & POIs – Trigger alerts, create dynamic PTT groups, and control perimeters in real-time with map-based tools.

• Location-Based Assignment – Assign incidents to users based on proximity—reducing response times and increasing field coverage.

• Dispatcher Multi-Panel Control – Simultaneously track multiple incidents, user statuses, and location updates in real time.

• New Mobile Tools – Field users can now:

• Receive splash alerts with incident navigation

• Update incident status in one tap

• Instantly communicate with incident team members and dispatchers

• Assign and respond to automatically created emergency incidents

• Safe Worker Evolution – With advanced presence modes, automatic Man Down detection, incident-linked alerts, and full location history access, the platform ensures your lone and at-risk workers are always visible and protected.

Synch Incidents – The Bottom Line

Synch 6.0 transforms your mobile workforce into a coordinated, informed, and responsive unit.

Whether you’re responding to emergencies, managing operations in a seaport, or safeguarding lone workers, Synch now gives you the tools to do it all—from your pocket or the dispatch console.

Contact us to activate Synch 6.0 for your organization

SYNCH PTT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.