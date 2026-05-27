Cultural Affairs Bureau organises activities and workshops at World Heritage Sites to celebrate the “China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day”

MACAU, May 27 - On the occasion of the “China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day”, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will host a series of thematic workshops and guided tours at various World Heritage Sites and cultural facilities in Macao. The Guia Lighthouse and the “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time–Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s” will be open to the public with free admission and free experience sessions, and all members of the public are invited to join.

A number of cultural and artistic workshops will be held at cultural facilities from 13 June, including the “3D Dragon Boat Painting Workshop” for families at The House of Macao Literature, the “Wormwood Herbal Hammer Workshop” at the Mandarin’s House, the “Chinese Bonsai Workshop” and the ‘“Fortune and Glory” Gold Leaf Art Workshop’ at the Lou Kau Mansion, the “Scenery Soap Making Workshop” at the Guia Fortress, and the “Macao, Through the Eyes of Chinnery” at the St. Augustine’s Square, aiming to offer diverse cultural experiences to the public.

During the event, various thematic exhibitions will be held at the exhibition facilities and museums, including the “VIEW INTO THE GREAT HAN– The Exhibition of Exquisite Cultural Relics from Han Dynasty in Xuzhou”, currently being held on the 3rd floor of the Macao Museum, the “Duet of Nature: Ming and Qing Landscape Paintings from the National Museum of China” at the Macao Museum of Art, and the exhibition “City in Rephotography — Exhibition of Historical Photographs from the Archives of Macao”, scheduled be held at the Archives of Macao.

In order to allow the public to experience the charm of cultural heritage, free experience sessions and guided tours will be held at several World Heritage Sites. Free experience sessions of the “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time–Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s” will be available from 10am to 11am on Saturdays and Sundays in June. On 13 and 14 June, the Guia Lighthouse will be open to the public from 10am to 5:30pm with free admission, and guided tours will also be available. In addition, guided tours will be held at the Senado Library and the Chinese Ancient Books Chamber of the Sir Robert Ho Tung Library on 13 and 14 June and are also available at various World Heritage Sites and cultural facilities at designated times on Saturdays and Sundays.

Pre-registration is required for some of the abovementioned activities. Interested parties can register through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web) from today. Admission is free. If the number of registrants exceeds the maximum number of participants, participants will be selected by drawing lots.

The “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” originates from the former designation of “Cultural Heritage Day”. According to the directive from the State Council of China, the “Cultural Heritage Day” has been celebrated annually on the second Saturday of June since 2006. In 2017, the “Cultural Heritage Day” was renamed “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” with the aim of strengthening public awareness of the importance of safeguarding cultural and natural heritage.

For more information about the activities celebrating the “China Cultural and Natural Heritage Day”, please visit the website at www.icm.gov.mo/chd or follow IC’s official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao” and “IC Art” page on Facebook.