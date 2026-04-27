Announcing Our New Global Strategic Advisor: Miten N Mehta

Clarence Lowden, Co-Founder WhizCrow Technologies Pvt Ltd Miten N Mehta, Global Strategic Advisor, WhizCrow Technologies Pvt Ltd

WhizCrow Technologies is thrilled to announce the appointment of veteran technology executive Miten N Mehta to our Global Strategic Advisory Board!

The brands we work with don't just need reputation management; they need a clear path from trust to revenue.” — Clarence Lowden

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As we accelerate our Go-to-Market (GTM) and Growth strategies through strategic partnerships and channels across the US, Europe, UK and the Middle East, Miten’s unparalleled expertise will be pivotal. Bringing over three decades of leadership experience across listed, private equity-backed, and high-growth global technology environments, Miten will drive WhizCrow’s expansion by leveraging his deep AgenticAI skills, vast ecosystem relationships, and strong community connections.At WhizCrow, our mission is to transform reputation into a measurable revenue asset. With Miten on board, we are sharpening our proprietary @ BRAM © (Brand Reputation Authority Matrix) framework. Miten’s guidance on positioning WhizCrow within the Agentic AI economy will enable us to deploy BRAM© in complex, multi-market environments, turning platform behaviour and community perception into a clear path for growth.EMPOWERING TRANSFORMATION IN INDIABRAM© is already creating a massive impact for visionary clients like @OPL and its operated businesses. By leveraging our AI-embedded reputation frameworks, OPL is successfully building digital trust as it works tirelessly to transform India through democratised access to Structured Credit and Loans.Here is what industry leaders are saying about this strategic move:Clarence Lowden, Co-Founder of WhizCrow Technologies"The brands we work with don't just need reputation management; they need a clear path from trust to revenue. Miten has navigated that challenge across some of the world's most complex platform and partner ecosystems. His involvement means our clients benefit directly from that experience as we help them build authority that holds up across global markets and over time."Miten N Mehta, Global Strategic Advisor"The organisations I have worked with across markets share a common challenge: reputation is often treated as a communications problem rather than a revenue problem. WhizCrow's approach through BRAM© changes that framing. My focus will be leveraging Agentic AI ecosystems and channel partnerships to ensure that clients can translate reputation signals into clear, measurable actions that protect and grow their business globally."Revathy, AVP, Marketing Communications at OPL Innovate"WhizCrow’s BRAM© framework has been instrumental in how we build and scale digital trust. As OPL continues its mission to transform India's financial landscape through accessible structured credit and loans, having strategic minds like Miten guiding WhizCrow’s AI and ecosystem-led approach ensures our platform narrative remains credible, consistent, and highly impactful."Join us in welcoming Miten to the WhizCrow family as we redefine digital perception and reputation management worldwide!

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