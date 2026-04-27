All Dogs Unleashed Frisco Issues Spring Safety Alert for Local Pet Owners

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Frisco trainers warn that spring's spike in outdoor activity, new pests, and foot traffic creates predictable behavioral setbacks for unprepared dogs.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures rise across Collin County and Frisco residents return to parks, trails, and community events, the professional trainers at All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Frisco are seeing a seasonal uptick in reactive and impulsive dog behaviors tied directly to the transition from winter to spring. Increased foot traffic, unfamiliar scents from blooming vegetation, returning wildlife, and the reintroduction of bicycles, strollers, and outdoor gatherings create an environment that tests the obedience foundation of even well-trained dogs.Frisco's park system spans more than 3,700 acres across 75 developed parks, and the city's trail network exceeds 130 miles of paths actively used by cyclists, joggers, and families throughout the spring season. For dogs that have had minimal outdoor stimulation during colder months, the sudden density of sights, sounds, and smells along routes such as the Cotton Belt Trail and Brinkmann Ranch Park is enough to trigger leash reactivity, prey drive, and recall failures that owners have not seen since early training."Spring is when we get a significant number of calls from owners who thought they had resolved a reactivity problem over the winter," said Brian Claeys, Co-Founder of All Dogs Unleashed in Frisco . "What actually happened is the environment got quieter and the triggers disappeared. The dog never fully generalized the behavior. When squirrels, cyclists, and off-leash dogs reappear in April, the response comes back at full intensity."Seasonal hazards compound the behavioral challenge. The North Texas spring introduces fire ants, Johnson grass, and seasonal pollen that can provoke allergic responses and irritability in dogs. Landscaping chemicals applied to lawns in Frisco's master-planned communities during March and April represent an ingestion risk for dogs that pull toward grass during walks. Heartworm-carrying mosquitoes reactivate in Collin County as early as mid-March, making parasite prevention a baseline safety requirement before resuming trail use.The All Dogs Unleashed approach to spring preparation focuses on proofing trained behaviors against real-world distractions rather than practicing commands in controlled settings. Trainers reintroduce dogs to high-stimulation environments systematically, building duration on place commands near active park entrances, reinforcing recall under prey drive conditions, and addressing on-leash greeting behavior before peak trail season begins. The Board and Train program allows Frisco families to address seasonal regression efficiently, with trainers managing the proofing process across multiple environments over a condensed two-week period.All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Frisco serves Collin County communities, including Prosper, McKinney, Allen, and Plano, from the Frisco Square location at 6136 Frisco Square Blvd, Ste 400. To schedule a consultation and prepare your dog for spring, call (972) 573-1715 or visit https://alldogsunleashed.com/frisco/ Founded in 2007 by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Frisco operates 20 locations across 14 states. The company specializes in Board and Train immersion programs, in-home behavior modification, and off-leash obedience training. With more than 12,000 dogs trained system-wide, All Dogs Unleashed provides lifetime follow-up support with every program. The Frisco location is at 6136 Frisco Square Blvd, Ste 400, Frisco, TX 75034. For more information, visit https://alldogsunleashed.com/frisco/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 6136 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 400, Frisco, TX 75034Phone: (972) 573-1715Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/frisco/

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