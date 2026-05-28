Copeland Home Services Deepens Texas Valor Project Partnership to Aid North Texas Veterans

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Forney-based home services company supports Rockwall nonprofit funding traumatic brain injury treatment for veterans and first responders across DFW.

FORNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Copeland Home Services , the family-owned HVAC, plumbing, and electrical company headquartered in Forney, is reinforcing its long-standing partnership with the Texas Valor Project, a Rockwall-based nonprofit that funds brain health treatment for veterans and first responders living with traumatic brain injuries. Through the collaboration, Copeland contributes home repair services, maintenance support, and resources that help reduce the daily burden on veteran households across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.The Texas Valor Project's mission centers on restoration for those whose service has cost them their long-term health. The U.S. Department of Defense has documented more than 500,000 service members and veterans diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries since 2001, and the nonprofit channels donor dollars directly into evidence-based treatment programs for that population. Copeland's contribution sits at the household level: ensuring a veteran recovering from TBI does not also have to navigate a failed water heater, an unsafe electrical panel, or a broken air conditioner during a Texas summer.Copeland's involvement with the Texas Valor Project is part of a wider community-service program the company runs out of its Forney headquarters. To date, the Copeland Home Services team has provided more than 500 free minor repairs to families facing financial hardship, donated water heaters and HVAC units to households unable to afford replacements, and offers a standing 10 percent discount on services for veterans, first responders, and their families. The team also organizes annual holiday gift drives and joins Habitat for Humanity build days throughout the year.Brandon Copeland founded the company with a background spanning HVAC and plumbing, and built the team around the philosophy that essential home services should not be out of reach for the people who have served the community. The company holds Texas HVAC license TACLB121002E and Master Plumber license M41431, and dispatches technicians 24 hours a day across Forney, Dallas, Garland, Greenville, Mesquite, Plano, Rockwall, and the surrounding North Texas service area."When a veteran in Forney or Rockwall is dealing with the kind of recovery the Texas Valor Project supports, the last thing they need is to lose heat in February or AC in August," said Brandon Copeland, Founder of Copeland Home Services in Forney, TX . "Our part is small compared to what they have given, but if we can keep their home running while they focus on healing, we are doing the work we set out to do."The partnership ramps up in visibility around Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and the Texas Valor Project's annual Clay Shoot, Auction & Concert fundraiser, which brings together North Texas businesses and supporters to fund treatment placements. Copeland encourages other DFW-area homeowners and small businesses to support the nonprofit directly or to nominate veteran neighbors who may qualify for assistance through Copeland Home Services.Copeland Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Electrical Repair Services is a family-owned home services company founded by Brandon Copeland and headquartered at 11808 S Profit Row in Forney, Texas. The company provides HVAC, plumbing, and electrical installation, repair, and maintenance 24 hours a day across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, including Forney, Dallas, Garland, Greenville, Mesquite, Plano, and Rockwall.Copeland services and installs all major equipment brands, holds Texas HVAC license TACLB121002E and Master Plumber license M41431, and operates an active community-giving program that includes veteran and first responder discounts, charitable home repairs, and partnerships with local nonprofits. More information is available at https://copelandairtexas.com ###Media ContactCopeland Heating Air Conditioning Plumbing and Electrical Repair ServicesAddress: 11808 S Profit Row, Forney, TX 75126Phone: (469) 720-4440Website: https://copelandairtexas.com

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