Streamline Landscape Adds Argyle and Roanoke to Active Service Territory for Spring Season

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The Colleyville landscaping company brings irrigation, drainage, and hardscaping to two of Denton County's fastest-growing communities.

COLLEYVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Streamline Landscape , a full-service landscaping and hardscaping contractor based in Colleyville, has formally added Argyle and Roanoke to its active service territory, with crews now taking on residential and commercial projects in both communities as spring installation season ramps up across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.The expansion extends the company's footprint into two of Denton County's most rapidly developing corridors. Argyle's population has grown more than 41 percent since the 2020 census, with a current annual growth rate of approximately 6.9 percent, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Roanoke has added more than 1,100 residents since 2020 and now sits at roughly 10,900. Both communities have seen substantial residential construction activity, bringing with it a surge in demand for sprinkler installation, drainage engineering, landscape design, and outdoor living construction.Spencer Perkins, owner of Streamline Landscape in Colleyville, TX , said the decision to formalize service in Argyle and Roanoke follows consistent project inquiries from homeowners in those areas over the past several months. Properties in both communities sit on North Texas's characteristic expansive clay soil, which shifts significantly between wet and dry seasons and can damage foundations, crack pavement, and stress plant root systems when drainage and irrigation are not correctly engineered. Perkins, who holds credentials in both irrigation and drainage, noted that newly constructed homes in fast-growth markets frequently lack properly calibrated systems out of the box.Spring represents the most consequential window for landscape service in North Texas. Irrigation systems that ran incorrectly or not at all through the winter require zone-by-zone inspection and calibration before summer heat sets in. Drainage corrections that were deferred through the wet season need to be addressed before ground conditions harden. And homeowners across Argyle's master-planned communities, including Harvest and Lantana, along with Roanoke neighborhoods such as Vaquero and Waterstone Estates, are initiating outdoor living projects, including patios, pergolas, outdoor kitchens, retaining walls, and landscape lighting, timed to be ready before summer.Streamline Landscape holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, earned accreditation in May 2022, and carries a 4.9-star average across customer review platforms. The company's service catalog spans more than 19 landscaping and hardscaping services, from sprinkler system design and French drain installation to outdoor kitchen construction, artificial turf installation, and ongoing lawn maintenance programs. Financing is available through Hearth for qualifying projects. Residents and property managers in Argyle and Roanoke can schedule a consultation by calling (817) 701-8920 or visiting the company's website.Streamline Landscape is a full-service landscaping and hardscaping contractor headquartered at 6516 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, TX 76034. Founded by Spencer Perkins, a Mississippi State University graduate with an engineering background who began his career mowing lawns as a teenager, the company serves residential and commercial properties throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Services include sprinkler system installation and repair, French and channel drain installation, landscape design, outdoor kitchens, patios, pergolas, retaining walls, artificial turf, landscape lighting, and ongoing maintenance programs. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and a 4.9-star average across customer review platforms. Learn more at streamlinelc.com###Media ContactStreamline LandscapeAddress: 6516 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, TX 76034Phone: (817) 701-8920Website: https://streamlinelc.com

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