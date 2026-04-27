PATRICK MIMRAN RECENT WORKS

Title “Interferences” 2026 Size: 150 par 120 cm oil on canvas Title “Fructose” 2026 Size:1 50 par 120 cm oil on canvas Title “Mental doors” 2026 size :150 par 120 cm oil on canvas

Patrick Mimran returns to Venice with a new body of work exploring colour, matter, and the immaterial dimension of the image.

Art is everywhere but not in everything” — Patrick Mimran

GENEVA, GE, SWITZERLAND, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Painting as a threshold: Patrick Mimran returns to Venice with a new body of work exploring colour, matter, and the immaterial dimension of the image, investigating the relationship between the visible and the invisible.On the occasion of the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, French artist Patrick Mimran returns to Venice with Recent Works, a solo exhibition. On view at Palazzo Malipiero from May 4 to November 22, 2026, the exhibition brings together a new body of paintings produced in recent years.With this project, Mimran (Paris, 1956) focuses his research on painting as a space of passage and perceptual experience, redefining its role within the contemporary landscape. The works emerge from a rigorous investigation of colour, matter, and visual rhythm, developed through a practice grounded in repetition and variation: textures and chromatic layers unfold and transform, creating surfaces that present themselves as unstable fields, never fully resolved.Mimran’s work deliberately moves beyond the traditional categories of figuration and abstraction. The images do not originate from a real referent, but rather emerge from an internal, immaterial dimension that painting brings into visibility without ever exhausting it. It is within this shift that the specificity of his practice resides: a form of painting that does not represent, but activates.The canvases presented at Palazzo Malipiero thus become both optical and mental devices—surfaces to be traversed rather than contemplated—where the gaze is invited to pause, to lose itself, and to reconfigure. Repetition introduces a slow, almost hypnotic temporality, while colour acts as a primary energy capable of generating tension, depth, and resonance.Within this framework, painting asserts itself as a space of resistance to contemporary visual noise: a place of concentration and attention, where the image does not impose itself but gradually reveals itself.A project for Venice Presented in parallel with the programme of the Biennale Arte 2026, Recent Works by Patrick Mimranpositions itself as a focused and coherent intervention within the international art scene, proposing areflection on the centrality of painting today, beyond the logic of immediate imagery and visual consumption.The decision to present an entirely paint erly body of work marks a significant development in the artist’strajectory, historically characterised by a multidisciplinary practice: here, painting emerges as anautonomous and radical language, capable of synthesising and transcending the tensions be tween differentmedia.The exhibition unfolds within the spaces of Palazzo Malipiero, overlooking the Grand Canal in Campo SanSamuele. With its layered history from Byzantine origins to Gothic and 17th century transformations thepalazz o becomes a site of temporal passage, where historical depth amplifies the tension betweenpermanence and transformation inherent in the works on view.Patrick Mimran ( 1956) lives and works in Switzerland. A multidisciplinary artist, he has developed apractice spanning painting, photography, music, and installation, exhibiting internationally across Europe andthe United States.INFORMATIONPATRICKMIMRANRECENT WORKSMay 4 November 22, 2026PalazzoMalipieroCampo San Samuele, 3 0124 VenicePROFESSIONALDAYSMay 4 8, 2026, 11 am 7 pmOPENINGMay 6, 2026, 6:30 pm

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