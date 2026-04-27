Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule, April 27 – May 1, 2026

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

Monday, April 27

11:30 a.m. Remarks at Mariana Copper One first blast

Location: Mariana Copper One, 920 South County Rd 313, La Sal, UT 84530

Media Access



Tuesday, April 28

10:00 a.m. Meet with state employees from Grand and San Juan Counties

Location: Moab, UT

11:00 a.m. Speak at Utah Trail Network groundbreaking event

Location: Lions Park, 1850 N. Hwy 191, Moab, UT 84532

Media Availability

Wednesday, April 29

No public meetings

Thursday, April 30

10:00 a.m. KUED monthly news conference

Location: KUED Studios, Salt Lake City

11:20 a.m. Speak at State of Innovation Conference

Location: Miller Free Enterprise Center, Sandy, UT

Media Access

12:20 p.m. Meet with Jefferson Academy 4th grade class

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

1:40 p.m. Meeting with John Waldron, President and Chief Operating Officer of Goldman Sachs

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Discuss wildfire safety with TNT Fireworks executives

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meet with Joseph Mutawa

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:40 p.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing

Location: Rampton Board Room

4:30 p.m. Meet with Dana Jones, executive director of the Capitol Preservation Board

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Friday, May 1

9:00 a.m. Local weather interviews on wildfire prevention

Location: Utah State Capitol, UT

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

April 27 – May 1, 2026

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, April 27

9:00 a.m. Team Meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Meeting with Lieutenant Governor’s Office Election and Administrative Directors

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meet with Ambassador and business delegation from the Republic of Kazakhstan

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Meeting with Director of Utah Department of Cultural & Community Engagement Donna Law and Senior Advisor of Education Rich Nye

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meeting with Utah Department of Public Safety

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, April 28

9:00 a.m. Interview with KSL TV

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Meet with Ambassador and Consul General of the Czech Republic

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Present the Governor’s Office of Planning & Budget awards for Government Reform, Innovation & Transparency

Location: North Conference Center, North Capitol Building

Wednesday, April 29

12:00 p.m. Speak at the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute luncheon

Location: Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building, Salt Lake City

Media Access

3:00 p.m. Meeting with Director of Federal Affairs Adam Stewart

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

5:45 p.m. Present the Governor’s Medal for Science and Technology awards

Location: North Conference Center, North Capitol Building

Media Access

Thursday, April 30

1:30 p.m. Meeting with Director of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality Tim Davis

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor of Legislative Affairs and Policy Neil Abercrombie

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:40 p.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing

Location: Rampton Board Room

6:00 p.m. Attend University of Utah Commencement Ceremonies

Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City

Media Access

Friday, May 1

No public meetings