Submit Release
News Search

There were 200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,055 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule, April 27 – May 1, 2026

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

Monday, April 27
11:30 a.m. Remarks at Mariana Copper One first blast
Location: Mariana Copper One, 920 South County Rd 313, La Sal, UT 84530

Media Access

Tuesday, April 28
10:00 a.m. Meet with state employees from Grand and San Juan Counties
Location: Moab, UT

11:00 a.m. Speak at Utah Trail Network groundbreaking event
Location: Lions Park, 1850 N. Hwy 191, Moab, UT 84532
Media Availability

Wednesday, April 29
No public meetings

Thursday, April 30
10:00 a.m. KUED monthly news conference
Location: KUED Studios, Salt Lake City

11:20 a.m. Speak at State of Innovation Conference
Location: Miller Free Enterprise Center, Sandy, UT
Media Access

12:20 p.m. Meet with Jefferson Academy 4th grade class
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

1:40 p.m. Meeting with John Waldron, President and Chief Operating Officer of Goldman Sachs
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Discuss wildfire safety with TNT Fireworks executives
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meet with Joseph Mutawa
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:40 p.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing
Location: Rampton Board Room

4:30 p.m. Meet with Dana Jones, executive director of the Capitol Preservation Board
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Friday, May 1
9:00 a.m. Local weather interviews on wildfire prevention
Location: Utah State Capitol, UT

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

April 27 – May 1, 2026

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, April 27

9:00 a.m. Team Meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Meeting with Lieutenant Governor’s Office Election and Administrative Directors

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meet with Ambassador and business delegation from the Republic of Kazakhstan

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Meeting with Director of Utah Department of Cultural & Community Engagement Donna Law and Senior Advisor of Education Rich Nye

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meeting with Utah Department of Public Safety 

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, April 28

9:00 a.m. Interview with KSL TV

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Meet with Ambassador and Consul General of the Czech Republic

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Present the Governor’s Office of Planning & Budget awards for Government Reform, Innovation & Transparency

Location: North Conference Center, North Capitol Building

Wednesday, April 29

12:00 p.m. Speak at the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute luncheon

Location: Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building, Salt Lake City

Media Access

3:00 p.m. Meeting with Director of Federal Affairs Adam Stewart

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

5:45 p.m. Present the Governor’s Medal for Science and Technology awards

Location: North Conference Center, North Capitol Building

Media Access

Thursday, April 30

1:30 p.m. Meeting with Director of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality Tim Davis

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor of Legislative Affairs and Policy Neil Abercrombie

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:40 p.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing
Location: Rampton Board Room

6:00 p.m. Attend University of Utah Commencement Ceremonies

Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City

Media Access

Friday, May 1 

No public meetings

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule, April 27 – May 1, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.