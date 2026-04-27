Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule, April 27 – May 1, 2026
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
Monday, April 27
11:30 a.m. Remarks at Mariana Copper One first blast
Location: Mariana Copper One, 920 South County Rd 313, La Sal, UT 84530
Media Access
Tuesday, April 28
10:00 a.m. Meet with state employees from Grand and San Juan Counties
Location: Moab, UT
11:00 a.m. Speak at Utah Trail Network groundbreaking event
Location: Lions Park, 1850 N. Hwy 191, Moab, UT 84532
Media Availability
Wednesday, April 29
No public meetings
Thursday, April 30
10:00 a.m. KUED monthly news conference
Location: KUED Studios, Salt Lake City
11:20 a.m. Speak at State of Innovation Conference
Location: Miller Free Enterprise Center, Sandy, UT
Media Access
12:20 p.m. Meet with Jefferson Academy 4th grade class
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
1:40 p.m. Meeting with John Waldron, President and Chief Operating Officer of Goldman Sachs
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Discuss wildfire safety with TNT Fireworks executives
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Meet with Joseph Mutawa
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:40 p.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing
Location: Rampton Board Room
4:30 p.m. Meet with Dana Jones, executive director of the Capitol Preservation Board
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Friday, May 1
9:00 a.m. Local weather interviews on wildfire prevention
Location: Utah State Capitol, UT
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
April 27 – May 1, 2026
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, April 27
9:00 a.m. Team Meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Meeting with Lieutenant Governor’s Office Election and Administrative Directors
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Meet with Ambassador and business delegation from the Republic of Kazakhstan
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. Meeting with Director of Utah Department of Cultural & Community Engagement Donna Law and Senior Advisor of Education Rich Nye
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Meeting with Utah Department of Public Safety
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, April 28
9:00 a.m. Interview with KSL TV
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:30 a.m. Meet with Ambassador and Consul General of the Czech Republic
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. Present the Governor’s Office of Planning & Budget awards for Government Reform, Innovation & Transparency
Location: North Conference Center, North Capitol Building
Wednesday, April 29
12:00 p.m. Speak at the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute luncheon
Location: Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building, Salt Lake City
Media Access
3:00 p.m. Meeting with Director of Federal Affairs Adam Stewart
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
5:45 p.m. Present the Governor’s Medal for Science and Technology awards
Location: North Conference Center, North Capitol Building
Media Access
Thursday, April 30
1:30 p.m. Meeting with Director of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality Tim Davis
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor of Legislative Affairs and Policy Neil Abercrombie
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:40 p.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing
Location: Rampton Board Room
6:00 p.m. Attend University of Utah Commencement Ceremonies
Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City
Media Access
Friday, May 1
No public meetings
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