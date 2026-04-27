Swiss Quantum-Safe L1 QoreChain Launches Guardians Program with On-Chain Credentials and Capped Ranks

QoreChain Guardians Cohort 1, applications open 27 April 2026 ahead of Q2 mainnet. The QoreChain Guardians Program at a glance: five capped ranks, four specialization tracks, six regions. Founder statement on the launch of the QoreChain Guardians Program, Cohort 1, Liviu Epure.

Cohort 1 launches with five capped ranks, four tracks, six regions, and a limited-time referral bonus running through 15 May 2026 ahead of Q2 mainnet.

A blockchain doesn't fail at the protocol layer. It fails at the community layer. We are doing the opposite of paid campaigns and bot growth.” — Liviu Epure, Founder, Vice-President, and CTO, QoreChain Association

ROLLE, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QoreChain Association (CHE-484.963.998), a Swiss-registered foundation building a quantum-safe, AI-native Layer 1 blockchain, today opened applications for Cohort 1 of the Guardians Program , the official community leadership initiative through which contributors will earn QOR tokens for verified work growing the network. Applications are live now at https://www.qorechain.io/guardians , ahead of QoreChain's Token Generation Event (TGE) and mainnet launch, both targeted for end of May 2026.Guardians is structured around five capped ranks (Initiate, Guardian, Captain, Sentinel, Architect), four specialization tracks (Community, Builder, Bridge & Validator Operations, Research & Developer Relations), and six regions covering Western Europe, Eastern Europe & CIS, North America, LatAm, APAC, and MENA & Africa. Every Guardian receives a Soulbound on-chain credential at activation, recording rank, track, region, and contribution history.The program draws its rewards from a published, vested allocation in QoreChain's tokenomics: 67,500,000 QOR (1.5% of total supply) over 24 months, with sub-allocations published transparently on the program page.Why now"A blockchain doesn't fail at the protocol layer. It fails at the community layer," said Liviu Epure, Founder, Vice-President, and CTO of the QoreChain Association. "Most Layer 1s pour millions into paid campaigns and bot-driven growth, then wake up a year later with a graph that looks great and a community that doesn't actually exist. We are doing the opposite. Guardians is structured, transparent, on-chain, and capped, so that the people who actually build the community own it."The program launches five weeks before QoreChain's confirmed Q2 2026 TGE and mainnet, giving the first cohort a runway to onboard, complete trial work, and have their initial QOR allocations in flight at TGE.What makes Guardians differentThe five ranks are intentionally capped: 1,000 Initiates, 250 Guardians, 25 Captains, 7 Sentinels, 3 Architects. Promotion requires tenure, public points performance, two senior endorsements, and Council ratification. The cap creates real social signal at every level.Track 3, Bridge & Validator Operations, is unique to QoreChain. Validators on QoreChain produce blocks, run bridge watchers across the connected blockchain ecosystems, and earn attestation fees, multiple revenue streams per validator that no other Layer 1 architecture has. Track 3 trains community operators on this stack, with a fast-track pathway into the genesis validator set for top performers.Each region has a Captain and a monthly Regional Operating Budget in QOR for local meetups, translations, sponsorships, and bounties. Points, ranks, regions, and monthly QOR distributions are published on a public leaderboard at qorechain.io/guardians/leaderboard. Pseudonyms are allowed; on-chain proof of work is not optional.Top Builders fast-track into the QoreChain testnet validator set. Top Bridge & Validator Operators become the designated Foundation-delegated validator cohort. Top Research & DevRel contributors fast-track into core team interviews. Architect-rank Guardians sit on the Guardians Council that proposes program changes.Privacy-preserving proof-of-personhood is required at Rank 2 (Guardian). Standard KYC is required at Rank 3 (Captain) and above. Fraudulent or plagiarized work triggers QOR clawback and Soulbound credential revocation.Limited-time referral bonus, until 15 May 2026Alongside Cohort 1, QoreChain is opening a limited-time referral bonus running from today through 15 May 2026. For every active QoreChain network user that a Guardian refers, the Guardian earns a 100 QOR bonus. For every active network user that a non-Guardian community member refers, the referrer earns a 50 QOR bonus. ACTIVE means the referred user has registered on dashboard.qorechain.io, used the testnet faucet on multiple occasions, completed multiple quests on the dashboard, and logged in on multiple days. Bonuses are credited in QOR and paid at TGE end of May 2026, in addition to any other rewards. There is no cap on referrals.Reward economicsRewards are calculated by a published points-share formula: each rank has a monthly QOR pool, and a Guardian's monthly allocation equals their points share of the rank pool that month. Points come from weekly quests, monthly track-specific duties, and quarterly campaigns. Top three performers per rank per month receive a 25% bonus from a separate Bonus Pool.The program is funded from QoreChain's Community Programs allocation (3% of total supply, 135,000,000 QOR). Guardians draws specifically on the 1.5% / 67,500,000 QOR Ambassador Program sub-allocation, with 25% unlock at TGE and 24-month vesting. Technical content draws additionally on the Content Creators sub-allocation of 0.5% / 22,500,000 QOR.About QoreChainQoreChain is a quantum-safe, AI-native Layer 1 blockchain evolved from the Cosmos SDK and engineered for cross-chain interoperability across 25+ direct connections plus 120+ networks via interchain protocols. The architecture combines the **PRISM consensus engine** (Policy-driven Reinforcement-learning for Intelligent State Machines) with post-quantum cryptography (ML-DSA-87, ML-KEM-1024, SHAKE-256) and a triple virtual machine execution environment (EVM, CosmWasm, SVM). The platform is designed for 5,000+ transactions per second with sub-second finality. QoreChain is operated by the QoreChain Association, a Swiss non-profit registered in Rolle, Vaud (CHE-484.963.998).ResourcesApply: https://forms.gle/DqkNKyphhd8eD73W9 Web: https://www.qorechain.io/guardians Press: press@qorechain.ioDiscord: https://discord.gg/aAtpgbhTWG Telegram: https://t.me/QorechainCommunity

QoreChain Guardians: Cohort 1 Now Open. Apply Today.

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