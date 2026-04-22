Swiss L1 QoreChain Pulls Mainnet Forward to Q2 2026, Ships NIST-Standard Post-Quantum Cryptography in Production

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Association advances timeline after testnet v2.19.0 milestone, becoming one of the first production L1s to ship NIST FIPS 203/204 cryptography end-to-end.

We built the chain, registered in Switzerland, secured a FINMA no-action letter, integrated with 25 Layer 1 networks, then turned to the market. Pulling mainnet forward is the consequence.” — Liviu Epure, Founder and CTO, QoreChain Association

ROLLE, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QoreChain Association (CHE-484.963.998), a Swiss-registered foundation building a quantum-safe, AI-native Layer 1 interchain infrastructure platform, today announced it is pulling its mainnet launch forward to Q2 2026, ahead of the previously planned Q4 2026 target. The acceleration follows the operational rollout of testnet v2.19.0, which now runs 47 genesis modules and integrates the project's full quantum-safe cryptographic stack across consensus, transactions, and cross-chain operations.QoreChain has been in continuous development since 2017, originally as a security platform, and pivoted to a full quantum-safe, AI-native Layer 1 interchain infrastructure architecture in 2023. The project has been funded primarily through the founders' own resources, friends and family, and non-dilutive cloud and developer credits from Amazon Web Services, Google, Cloudflare, GitHub, OVHcloud, Atlassian, Amplitude, SendPulse, and Auth0, with no token-first capital raise of the kind that defines much of the Layer 1 launch market."The story most Layer 1 projects tell is the same: ship a smart contract, raise a hundred million dollars, then go figure out how to actually build the chain. QoreChain took the inverse path. We built the chain, registered the foundation in Switzerland, secured a FINMA no-action letter, integrated with 25 other Layer 1 networks, and only then turned to the market. Pulling mainnet forward is the consequence of that sequencing, not a marketing move," the Founder of QoreChain Association stated.What is QoreChainQoreChain is a quantum-safe, AI-native Layer 1 interchain infrastructure blockchain designed around three structural commitments.First, post-quantum cryptography in production, not as a roadmap item. QoreChain implements the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology's standardized post-quantum algorithms across the entire protocol stack: ML-DSA-87 (FIPS 204) for digital signatures, ML-KEM-1024 (FIPS 203) for key encapsulation, and SHAKE-256 as the hash foundation. Every transaction, every consensus message, every cross-chain attestation is signed with NIST-standard quantum-safe cryptography, targeting 128 bits of quantum security at NIST Category 5.Second, artificial intelligence as a protocol-layer service, not a bolt-on feature. QoreChain's QCAI subsystem provides three tiers of intelligence services (Fast, Balanced, Advanced) directly at the protocol level, handling real-time transaction routing, predictive resource allocation, and anomaly detection on bridge operations. The PRISM consensus optimizer (Policy-driven Reinforcement-learning for Intelligent State Machines) tunes consensus parameters dynamically. QoreChain Studio enables natural-language smart contract generation across 17 supported blockchain platforms.Third, triple virtual machine, unified state. QoreChain runs the Ethereum Virtual Machine, CosmWasm, and the Solana Virtual Machine inside a single execution environment with shared state. An EVM contract can invoke a CosmWasm module that triggers an SVM program inside one atomic transaction, with full rollback guarantees. Developers from the Ethereum, Cosmos, and Solana ecosystems can deploy without rewriting their contracts.Why the Mainnet AccelerationThe decision to advance mainnet was driven by progress against four operational gates the team had set internally: testnet v2.19.0 stable and running 47 genesis modules; cross-chain bridge live and operational against direct connections to 25 Layer 1 networks, with the Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol extending reach across the wider Cosmos ecosystem; Swiss Association registration confirmed under the Swiss Distributed Ledger Technology Act framework with a FINMA no-action letter classifying the QOR token as a utility token; and signed listing agreements with multiple centralized exchanges in place ahead of token generation."The list of things we wanted to have done before turning to the market is the list of things most teams say they will do later. We finished it earlier than the schedule said we would. The right response to that is to launch sooner, not to sit on the milestone," the Founder of QoreChain Association stated.Network ParticipationQoreChain is structured for participation across two tiers.Validators on QoreChain are not single-purpose block producers. Every validator simultaneously performs three protocol-level roles: block production under the Combined Proof of Stake consensus mechanism; bridge attestation work across direct connections to 25 Layer 1 networks, signing cross-chain operations with ML-DSA-87 multi-attestation; and cross-network operations extending reachability to more than 120 additional networks via the Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol. At network maturity, approximately 60 percent of validator revenue is projected to originate from cross-network operations rather than from home-chain block rewards.Light nodes participate in two editions: a server daemon (SX) for professional infrastructure operators, and a web dashboard (UX) for individual users running a node from a browser-grade environment.Network fees are fixed at 37 percent to validators, 30 percent burned, 20 percent to the community treasury, 10 percent to delegating stakers, and 3 percent to light nodes.TokenomicsThe QOR token has a fixed supply of 4,500,000,000 with a token generation price of $0.02, a target initial circulating supply of approximately 721 million tokens, an initial market capitalization target of approximately $14.4 million, and a fully diluted valuation of $90 million. Epoch-based emissions follow a halving schedule, converging to approximately 12.5 percent of supply over 10 years.Status and What Comes NextQoreChain's testnet (chain ID: qorechain-diana) is operational and publicly observable at dashboard.qorechain.io. The architecture is designed for 5,000 or more transactions per second with sub-second finality; 25+ node testnet benchmarks are scheduled for the period preceding mainnet launch.The accelerated timeline targets mainnet in Q2 2026, with the token generation event and exchange trading aligned to the same window.About QoreChain AssociationQoreChain Association is a Swiss-registered foundation (CHE-484.963.998) headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland. Founded by Liviu Epure, the Association is led by Tilak Patel as President and CEO, Liviu Epure as Founder, Vice-President and CTO, and Rodolphe Chatagny as CFO. For more information visit www.qorechain.io

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