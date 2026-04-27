“UTM First Lecture” Now Open for Registration

MACAU, April 27 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) and its Student Union will hold the “UTM First Lecture” event on 9 May 2026 (Saturday). The event offers secondary school students, parents and the public an in-depth understanding of campus life, culture of extracurricular clubs and the diverse programme offerings at UTM. Registration is now open, and participants from Macao and neighbouring regions are welcome.

The event will begin at 2:30pm at the Forward Building on the Taipa Campus. A campus life sharing session will feature student representatives sharing their learning experiences, while various student clubs will showcase a wealth of extracurricular activities and hands-on opportunities. These activities embody UTM’s educational philosophy of "learning for application, whole-person development," allowing participants to experience the University’s vibrant learning atmosphere and life beyond the classroom.

The highlight of the event is the undergraduate programme experience session. Participants can choose one of eight popular programmes, which include programme feature showcase, mini-class experience and tea talks with faculty members and current students. The eight programmes include: Cultural and Heritage Management, Marketing and Brand Management, Tourism Business Management, International Business and Innovative Communication, Management and Data Science, Culinary Arts Management, Hotel Management, and Tourism Event Management. Each programme experience integrates theory with practice, giving participants a genuine feel for UTM’s interactive, industry-oriented teaching approach.

Additionally, student ambassadors will lead participants to visit university facilities including the Heritage Lab, iRetail Lab, educational kitchens and Educational Residence.

The event is free of charge with limited spaces. Interested participants need to register online in advance. For details, please visit https://www.utm.edu.mo/s/FirstLecture2026 or scan the QR code on the poster. For inquiries, please contact UTM Public Relations Team (Tel: 8598 3023 / 1558 or Email: pr@utm.edu.mo).