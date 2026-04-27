Issa Compass Processes 100,000 Thai Visa Consultations, Plans Asia-Pacific Expansion

Issa Compass Co-Founders: Priscilla Yeung (left) and Aaron Yip (right) Issa Logo

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Issa Compass , the AI-assisted immigration advisory platform operated by Issara Platforms Pte. Ltd., today announced it has helped more than 100,000 users navigate their Thai visa journey since its launch in 2025. The company also confirmed plans to soon expand its proprietary rules engine to select Asia-Pacific markets.The platform addresses the structural gap between formal immigration policy and ground-level processing practices. While Thailand operates a global network of embassies and consulates under a single regulatory framework, individual posts develop specific documentation preferences and discretionary thresholds. Issa Compass maps these localized standards to provide applicants with actionable guidance based on current conditions at their intended application post."We all remember what it felt like to be lost before GPS. There’s a specific anxiety of not knowing if you were one turn away or completely off track. That's how immigrants feel navigating visa rules today," said Priscilla Yeung, co-founder and CEO of Issa Compass. "Except a wrong turn here doesn't just add ten minutes to your journey. It can cost you months."The Issa Compass Rules EngineThe core of the Issa Compass platform is a rules engine containing tens of thousands of structured entries that document visa category requirements, nationality-specific standards, and observed processing practices at Thai embassies and consulates worldwide.The engine is maintained by an AI system and updated daily using multiple data streams. These include anonymized case data from active applications, direct intelligence from verified case outcomes, official regulatory updates from Thai immigration authorities, and structured analysis across the thousands of cases processed by the platform. Every update generated by the AI system is reviewed and approved by Issa Compass's immigration consultant team and legal advisors before entering the live system."We did not build a generative model for immigration questions," said Aaron Yip, co-founder and CTO of Issa Compass. "We built the infrastructure layer that makes it possible to know with genuine confidence what is actually required, at the embassy that will process your application, based on what is happening there right now."Platform Capabilities and ScaleIssa Compass translates its knowledge base into specific guidance for applicants. The platform provides predictive pre-qualification, offering a data-grounded estimate of visa issuance likelihood based on the applicant's profile and the current processing environment. It also offers pathway optimization to evaluate multiple visa routes against an applicant's specific circumstances.To reduce avoidable rejections, the platform cross-checks legal team casework for consistency, verifying names, entities, and document references. The system tracks informal processing norms that vary between individual embassies and consulates, capturing post-level intelligence that previously existed only in the memory of experienced practitioners.The platform has supported applicants from more than 100 nationalities. All personal information is encrypted to enterprise-grade standards, and the platform is fully compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA). Case intelligence informing the rules engine is derived exclusively from anonymized data.IMPORTANT NOTICE: Issa Compass is an immigration advisory platform that supports, and does not replace, the professional judgment of authorised immigration consultants and licensed legal advisors. Information and guidance provided through the platform is for general advisory purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Immigration outcomes depend on individual circumstances, applicable law, and the discretionary judgment of the relevant immigration authorities. Issa Compass makes no guarantee of visa issuance or application success. Likelihood estimates produced by the platform are based on aggregated historical and current case intelligence and are indicative in nature; they do not constitute a legal assessment or prediction of any individual outcome. Case and user statistics cited reflect platform activity since launch in 2025. All user data is processed in strict accordance with GDPR, PDPA, and the Issa Compass Privacy Policy.About Issa CompassIssa Compass is an AI-assisted immigration advisory platform that brings live, verified intelligence to the immigration process. Its proprietary rules engine - maintained by AI and verified by authorised immigration consultants and legal professionals - maps the real-world processing standards of immigration posts worldwide, updated daily. Co-founded by Priscilla Yeung, formerly a strategy advisor for foodpanda across 400+ cities and 12 APAC markets, and Aaron Yip, a Silicon Valley machine learning engineer who previously co-founded a computer vision company and led software for AI research labs, the platform launched in 2025 with full coverage of Thailand’s global embassy and consulate network. It has since supported more than 100,000 users and thousands of successful end-to-end cases, and is soon expanding to select Asia-Pacific markets. Issa Compass is fully compliant with GDPR and PDPA.

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