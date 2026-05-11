Oh My Ink Launches AI Tattoo Try-On Platform Across 2 Regions to Remove Permanence Anxiety

Oh My Ink Experience In Hong Kong Oh My Ink Showcase in Hong Kong Oh My Ink's Logo

HONG KONG, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oh My Ink , an art-tech company, today announced the global launch of its Tattoo Experience Platform across 2 countries, soon expanding to 6. The ecosystem connects physical AI-powered Try-On Machines with a mobile app and an artist marketplace, allowing consumers to visualize and experiment with body art before committing to permanent ink.The global tattoo market is projected to reach $5.99 billion by 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights. In the United States alone, 32 percent of adults now have at least one tattoo, driven by a cultural shift toward personal branding and self-expression. However, permanence anxiety remains the primary barrier for first-time users. Oh My Ink addresses this friction by positioning itself as the infrastructure layer of the modern tattoo industry, turning a high-risk decision into a personalized, tryable journey."We are building a bridge to tattoo culture, not a substitute for it," said John Ip, Founder of Oh My Ink. "The biggest hurdle for anyone considering a tattoo is the fear of getting it wrong. By letting people see exactly how a design looks on their own body in real-time, we remove the uncertainty. When you take away the fear, you open the door for millions of people to explore body art confidently."A Full-Stack Phygital EcosystemUnlike traditional temporary tattoo brands or standalone augmented reality (AR) apps, Oh My Ink operates a fully integrated physical-to-digital ("phygital") model. The platform consists of three core pillars:1. AI-Powered Try-On Machines: Deployed in high-traffic retail environments, malls, and pop-up events, these physical kiosks use patented AI technology to map designs perfectly to body lines and skin textures. Users can instantly "try on" designs from various artists in real-time.2. Mobile Identity Platform: A companion app where users store their preferences, explore a catalog of over 150 individual designs, and personalize their tattoo journey.3. Artist Marketplace: A digital platform connecting users with over 30 professional tattoo artists. Users can browse portfolios, try out specific artist designs virtually, and purchase premium temporary versions before booking a permanent session.Empowering Artists and Retail PartnersThe platform is designed to scale the reach of tattoo artists rather than replace them. By offering pre-visualization and temporary versions of their work, artists can increase client conversion rates and unlock new revenue streams globally without being limited by their physical studio location.For retail and commercial venues, the Try-On Machines provide a scalable, tech-enabled engagement tool that taps into the $132 billion experiential retail market. The company recently debuted its flagship "Oh My Ink Experience" at PMQ in Central Hong Kong, blending tattoo history exhibits with interactive AI technology to demonstrate the platform's potential for cultural tourism and retail foot traffic.About Oh My InkOh My Ink is a category-defining tattoo experience platform based in Hong Kong. The company connects physical experiences, digital identity, and scalable monetization into one unified ecosystem. Through its global network of AI-powered Tattoo Try-On Machines, mobile platform, and artist marketplace, Oh My Ink allows consumers to "See Before You Ink." The platform is currently available in 2 regions, and soon expanding to 6. The company is a winner of Sun Hung Kai's SUNeVision Startup Program 2026 and is backed by partnerships with local creative communities and organizations.

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