Perfecting Sustainable Fashion: Sungil Tex Offers Verifiable EcoVero™ Lining to Complete the Garment

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SOUTH KOREA, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the journey to create the perfect garment, every detail matters - especially in today's world of sustainable fashion. Sungil Tex , a leading innovator in Asian textiles, today offered a thoughtful proposal to respected designers and brands on the topic of 'true sustainability,' beginning with a single question: "Is the lining truly reflecting the value of the outer fabric?"Many brands show a firm commitment to sustainability by choosing high-end, eco-friendly outer fabrics. However, a sense of compromise can arise when the lining is made from conventional materials with non-eco-friendly production processes or unverifiable origins. This can lead to two issues: the risk of unintentional greenwashing, especially with recent issues surrounding cotton certifications, and a mismatch in material integrity, where the artificial touch of a lining detracts from the natural hand-feel of the outer shell.Sungil Tex offers the perfect answer to these concerns with its EcoVero™ lining, now available with no Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ). The solution provides trust through verifiability, as the 100% EcoVero™ yarn can be scientifically identified by its producer, Lenzing, adding unwavering credibility to a brand's sustainability story. The soft, natural feel of EcoVero™ also creates perfect harmony, enhancing the value of premium natural outer fabrics and elevating the garment's overall quality.To ensure all brands can experience this innovation without pressure, Sungil Tex supplies its EcoVero™ lining with no MOQ, allowing the use of the best material for even a single sample garment."Sungil Tex wants to be a partner that provides the best solution, ensuring that a designer's great vision for completing sustainable fashion is not compromised by a small detail like the lining," said Danny Lee, CEO of Sungil Tex.Many of Europe's finest brands are already choosing EcoVero™ for 'inside-and-out' sustainability. Now, it is time to explore this new possibility without any burden.About Sungil TexSungil Tex is a global textile and lining supplier specializing in sustainable and recycled fabrics. Since 2008, the company has served over 200 brands across 20 countries, holding certifications from GRS, GOTS, and BCI. Sungil Tex is committed to making sustainable choices accessible through its vast in-stock inventory and flexible No MOQ service.

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