Meeami Technologies to Showcase Next-Generation Audio AI at ICASSP 2026

Live demonstrations of the Meeami's Audio AI platform will run May 4–8 at Booth E8

CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meeami Technologies, a leader in advanced audio and voice signal processing, today announced that it will showcase its latest Audio AI innovations at the IEEE International Conference on Acoustics, Speech, and Signal Processing (ICASSP) Barcelona, Spain 2026. The company will host live demonstrations at Booth E8 from May 4 through May 8, 2026.ICASSP is the world's largest and most comprehensive technical conference focused on signal processing and its applications, bringing together researchers, engineers, and industry leaders from across the globe. Meeami's presence at the event underscores its continued commitment to delivering production-ready Audio AI solutions that push the boundaries of voice quality, intelligibility, and real-time performance across communications, consumer electronics, automotive, and enterprise platforms.At Booth E8, attendees will experience live, hands-on demonstrations of Meeami's Audio AI portfolio, including AI-powered noise suppression, echo cancellation, speech enhancement, bandwidth extension, and voice clarity solutions engineered for on-device, embedded, and cloud deployments. Meeami's engineering team will be available throughout the week to discuss integration strategies, technical benchmarks, and custom use cases."ICASSP is where the world's leading minds in signal processing come together, and it is the ideal stage to demonstrate how Meeami is translating cutting-edge research into deployable Audio AI products," said Navya for Meeami Technologies. "Our demos at Booth E8 will show how our AI models deliver studio-grade voice quality in the most challenging real-world conditions, from noisy streets to moving vehicles to crowded offices."Visitors to the booth can expect to:Experience real-time Audio AI demos across communications, hearables, and IoT scenarios.Meet with Meeami's technical and product leadership to explore partnership and licensing opportunities.Conference attendees, partners, and media are invited to visit Meeami Technologies at Booth E8 during ICASSP 2026. To schedule a private demo or meeting, visit www.meeamitech.com or contact the team directly.About Meeami TechnologiesMeeami Technologies is a deep-tech audio and voice AI company delivering production-ready signal processing and machine-learning solutions that enhance voice quality, intelligibility, and user experience across communications, consumer devices, automotive, and enterprise applications. With a strong foundation in DSP and AI research, Meeami helps global OEMs, silicon vendors, and platform providers bring differentiated audio experiences to market. Learn more at www.meeamitech.com About ICASSPThe IEEE International Conference on Acoustics, Speech, and Signal Processing (ICASSP) is the flagship conference of the IEEE Signal Processing Society, covering the full spectrum of signal processing theory, algorithms, and applications.

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