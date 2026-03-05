Meeami Technologies & Alif Semiconductor to Demonstrate Ultra-Efficient Edge AI Noise Suppression at Embedded World 2026

Meeami and Alif Semiconductor to showcase ultra‑efficient edge AI noise suppression at Embedded World 2026.

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joint demo to showcase crystal-clear speech on Alif Semiconductor ’s families of MCUs with a tiny footprint and low latency, ideal for AR glasses, wearables, TWS, and voice-enabled appliances. Meeami Technologies , an audio AI company specializing in real-time voice enhancement for edge devices, and Alif Semiconductorwill demonstrate ultra-efficient, on-device noise suppression designed for next-generation voice-enabled products at Embedded World 2026.The demonstration will feature Meeami’s production-ready noise suppression solution running natively on Alif’s edge AI MCUs and MPUs, including the Ballettoand Ensemblefamilies.The joint demo will highlight how system-level co-optimization of audio AI models targeted to Alif’s edge AI silicon—powered by ArmEthos™ U55 and Ethos™ U85 NPUs—enables high-quality voice enhancement within strict power, memory, and latency constraints. By combining Meeami’s expertise in voice enhancements with Alif’s NPU-accelerated platforms, the companies will showcase performance that exceeds typical low-footprint edge solutions.Meeami Audio AI: Engineered for Edge DeploymentMeeami’s noise suppression technology is purpose-built for real-world deployment on constrained devices. Designed to operate with a compact model footprint and low end-to-end latency, the solution enables natural, responsive voice interactions while preserving battery life and system resources.By leveraging Alif’s on-chip NPU acceleration, Meeami delivers consistent audio enhancement performance within tight power envelopes—allowing device manufacturers to improve speech quality at the source and increase the reliability of downstream voice AI such as wake-word detection, speech recognition, and ASR.Embedded World 2026 Demonstration HighlightsAt Embedded World, Meeami and Alif will demonstrate:NPU-accelerated, low-memory audio AIMeeami’s noise suppression running efficiently on Alif’s edge NPUs, illustrating how advanced audio processing can be delivered in a minimal memory footprint suitable for always-on operation.Broad enablement across Alif edge AI platformsThe solution enabled across Alif’s Balletto B1 series and Ensemble E1C, E3, E4, E5, E6, E7, and E8 series—underscoring Meeami’s portability and readiness for deployment across multiple device classes and performance tiers.Robust performance in real-world acoustic conditionsLive demonstrations will showcase speech clarity under realistic noise conditions typical of industrial, office, and consumer environments, highlighting performance beyond controlled laboratory settings.Why This Matters for Embedded DesignersVoice interfaces often struggle in everyday environments where background noise, reverberation, and competing speakers degrade speech quality. Meeami’s edge-based noise suppression directly addresses these challenges without relying on cloud processing—reducing latency, lowering power consumption, and improving privacy.Key performance characteristics include:< 300 KB model footprintEnd-to-end ultra-low latencyOptimized for natural voice interaction in noisy environments such as offices, busy homes, factories, and public spacesThese capabilities are especially relevant for AR glasses, VR headsets, TWS earbuds, fitness wearables, industrial handhelds, and voice-enabled appliances—where compute efficiency, memory usage, and power consumption are critical design constraints.Advancing Audio AI on Ultra-Low-Power Edge PlatformsThe upcoming Embedded World demonstration reflects the strong alignment between Meeami’s deployment-focused audio AI and Alif’s ultra-low-power edge AI MCU platforms. Together, the companies will illustrate how high-quality, real-time voice enhancement can be delivered today as a practical, production-ready capability for consumer and embedded devices.Executive QuotesHarish Rajamani, CTO, Meeami Technologies:“Embedded World is the ideal venue to demonstrate how production-ready, high-quality noise suppression can run efficiently on constrained edge devices. Together with Alif, we will show that premium voice clarity can be achieved without sacrificing memory, latency, or battery life.”Sree Durbha, Sr. Director, Product Marketing, Alif Semiconductor:“Our collaboration with Meeami highlights how developers can deploy advanced AI-based voice enhancement directly on low-power edge AI MCUs. At Embedded World, attendees will be able to experience first-hand how the Alif Balletto and Ensemble families enable robust voice interfaces for battery-constrained and embedded applications.”About Meeami TechnologiesMeeami Technologies builds production-grade audio AI solutions for real-time voice enhancement. Meeami’s noise suppression is optimized for low-latency, low-memory edge deployment, enabling clearer voice experiences across TWS earbuds, wearables, and voice-enabled consumer and embedded devices.About Alif SemiconductorAlif Semiconductor was founded in 2019 with the vision to address the rapidly growing market need for scalable, connected AI-enabled embedded computing solutions that are genuinely power efficient. The company created a new class of embedded controllers—fusion processors—that integrate low-power design techniques, functional integration, accelerated AI/ML edge processing, high security, ubiquitous wireless connectivity, and operating system diversity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.