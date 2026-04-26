New Partnership Program Targets Corporate Executives' Engagement, Retention and Productivity

Denise Meridith, CEO of Denise Meridith Consultants, a 25-year-old public & community relations company, is launching the UnMute Yourself! Tour in 2026. The UnMute Yourself! Tour is a nationwide Initiative to encourage executives to remain or re-engage to share their knowledge and experience with their organization Regaining Your Voice When You're On Mute: How Executives Over 40 Can Reclaim Resilience, Relevance and Respect is available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G64VPZ8W

Upcoming Tour is Designed to Re-Engage Experienced Leaders in Corporations & Universities Nationwide

While it appears logical to save money by removing existing, older high-paid executives, The UnMute Yourself! Tour will reveal to corporations and universities the real costs of losing senior leaders.” — Denise Meridith

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI, virtual network meetings, five-generation workforces, digital currency are just some of the dramatic change agents for big business as we knew it before the pandemic. Confused CEOs are rushing to convert organizations, workforces, and promotional methods to achieve the efficiencies, bottom-line savings, and new audiences promised in social media and on the covers of tech magazines. But like all new cures, the side effects can sometimes be unpredictable and worse than the disease. Denise Meridith Consultants Inc (DMCI) is launching a nationwide tour in 2026 to not just present another boring PowerPoint or one-off keynote speech, but to partner with corporations and universities that want strategic solutions designed for their individual visions and specific problems.“While it appears logical to save money by removing existing, older high-paid executives,” says DMCI CEO Denise Meridith, “The UnMute Yourself! Tour will reveal to corporations and universities the real costs of losing senior leaders.”Meridith points to recent studies and growing evidence of consequences of the dramatic workplace changes for both companies and employees. For example, Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2026 has revealed that employee engagement is at 31% in the US and 46% (a decrease of 10% in the last three years) of employees feel it is a good time to find a job. If employees are not engaged, productivity goes down. Gallup says that about 34% of an annual salary in a corporation can be result from lost productivity.While it would seem logical that if C-suite executives’ jobs are eliminated, money for high salaries, bonuses, and benefits would be saved. But it does not make sense to think that, during the rush to implement AI, all important knowledge (especially knowledge about “why” things are done, EQ information, personnel-related information) critical to efficient operations will be captured. The Panopto Workplace and Productivity Report showed that Fortune 500 companies can lose about $31.5 billion annually because 42% of organizational institutional knowledge is held by employees.Then, if a corporation hopes to replace a high-priced manager with a lower-priced one, according to the latest SHRM and industry data, it can still cost up to 200% of the original manager's salary to recruit, train, and otherwise compensate the new executive.While everyone is worried about inflation, gas prices, and political strife, Meridith says the internal issues she hears that are keeping business CEOs up at night are uncertainty about the impacts of AI on their workforce, how to identify and grow their target audiences in today’s changing media environment, and how to handle the rifts among the now up-to-five generations of employees in their workplace.Meridith and her company are uniquely qualified to help companies strategize how to increase engagement and retention of needed executive talent, to “unmute” important leaders, as well as mitigate some of the conflicts involving the Generation Canyon (“I think it’s a lot wider than the old ‘Generation Gap,’” she says). Meridith, herself, has managed Federal government organizations with up to 10,000 employees and $1.1 billion budgets; taught business and communications at universities for 30 years; and run DMCI, a community & public relations S-Corp, for the past 25 years. She has published a book on these issues called " Regaining Your Voice When You're on Mute : How Executives Over 40 Can Reclaim Resilience, Relevance and Respect."Universities are facing some of the same issues as businesses, e.g., loss of the most experienced personnel, and how to integrate AI. In addition, they are dealing with censorship, demonstrations, visa issues, and other issues impacting students. Americans are now questioning the value of higher education, as the Rasmussen Reports revealed that 68% (up 7 % in the past year) of US adults feel that it will be difficult for recent graduates to find jobs. Students are also challenged by how to apply for a job: what can/should one say or not say, are you being interviewed by a real person or a bot, what jobs should one apply for and which ones will still exist in two years?“We’d like to create or re-ignite practical partnerships between businesses and universities to create up-to-date strategies of facilitating communication between generations to assist graduating students preparing to enter the workplace and resolving some of the conflicts among different-aged employees on the job.Meridith’s Unmute Yourself! Tour offers comprehensive partnership programs focused on delivering measurable results. Unlike standard keynote addresses, these partnerships would involve combination of engagements that could be delivered within a week to a year or longer.• Executive Leadership Intensives & Board Retreats: Targeted interventions to identify where internal silence is impacting fiscal health and team stability.• The "Cross-Generational Bridge": Utilizing the proprietary “3 Ls of Leadership (Learn, Lean In, Lectrify)” and the T-S-D (Think-Say-Do) Method of resolving conflicts to facilitate communication and direct mentorship between emerging talent and senior executives.• University Career-Pathways Partnership: Using corporate sponsorships and university foundation grants to bridge the Generation Canyon between campus idealism and workforce reality, with a series of workshops, business/campus tours, projects, and work/school assignments, ensuring graduates enter the market as career-ready leaders and that business executives know how to more effectively communicate/manage/mentor Alpha, Gen Z & Y members.DMCI includes and has access to a wide variety of experts in the consulting, business, and education areas, who can help develop the corporate- or university-specific events and programs for the UnMute Yourself! Tour. Obviously, with the time and specificity involved, only a few companies and/or universities can be accommodated.If CEOs and University Presidents want to stop the talent drain, Denise Meridith’s 2026 Tour offers strategic frameworks to re-engage experienced Leaders and protect their bottom lines:Read more about Denise Meridith, visit www.denisemeridith.com andFor booking inquiries from corporations & universities:o Contact Denise directly at denise@denisemeridith.com Calendly: https://calendly.com/denise-denisemeridith/30min (preferably until Apr 30)

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