'Unstoppable: Preparing for the Long Game' Brings Leaders Together to Address the Growing Challenges in Youth Sports

The World's Best Connectors Is hosting the "Unstoppable: Preparing for the Long Game.” It will be a special breakfast conversation for parents, coaches, and student-athletes on April 3, 2026 from 8:00–10:30 AM at Dink & Dine Pickle Park in Mesa, Arizona. Former Team USA wheelchair tennis athlete Lauren Hopps competes on the court. Hopps, a five-time Collegiate Wheelchair Tennis National Champion and adaptive sports leader at Ability360, will speak at the Unstoppable: Preparing for the Long Game breakfast Alfredo J. Molina, CEO of Molina Fine Jewelers, will be recognized at the Unstoppable: Preparing for the Long Game Breakfast on April 3, 2026 at Dink & Dine Pickle Park in Mesa, Arizona.

Parents, athletes and community leaders meet April 3rd in Arizona to address the rising costs, pressures, and health risks facing today’s youth sports families.

The goal of the Unstoppable Breakfast is to help families make better decisions, reduce unnecessary stress, and give student-athletes the support they need to thrive long after the final whistle.” — Denise Meridith

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents, coaches, and student-athletes will gather on April 3 for a powerful conversation about the realities and opportunities of youth sports when World’s Best Connectors hosts the breakfast program “ Unstoppable: Preparing for the Long Game .” The event will take place from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Dink & Dine Pickle Park 1017 N in Mesa, bringing together athletes, community leaders, and advocates committed to helping families better navigate the increasingly complex world of youth athletics.Hosted by business leader and author Denise Meridith, the program will feature speakers whose personal stories highlight perseverance, leadership, and the importance of strong support systems to overcome all types of obstacles in life. The event is also a fundraiser for the Wish I Had Known Sports Parents program, an initiative that provides parents of student-athletes with trusted resources, references, and referrals to help reduce the financial, emotional, and logistical stress that often accompanies youth sports.“Our first mentors are our parents,” said Meridith. “Today’s sports families face more financial, academic, health, and logistical challenges than ever. This conversation is designed to help parents make better decisions and support their children’s long-term success.”Among the featured speakers will be Lauren Hopps, a former competitive wheelchair tennis player who has competed for Team USA and earned multiple national and international titles. Hopps also became a five-time Collegiate Wheelchair Tennis National Team Champion at the University of Alabama, demonstrating the extraordinary impact that perseverance and support systems can have on athletes with disabilities.Today, Hopps continues her work expanding opportunities for athletes as a leader in adaptive sports programming at Ability360 in Phoenix, where she helps individuals gain access to inclusive fitness and sports programs that improve both health and quality of life. She also serves as the head coach of the Ability360 wheelchair tennis team, mentoring the next generation of adaptive athletes. WBC's programs, like the Wish I Had Known Sports Playbook Mastermind, will always be open to any athlete, including those with disabilities.“Being an athlete has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” Hopps has said. “I’m passionate about expanding access so others can experience the same transformative impact sports can have.”Another featured speaker is Michael Hingson, an internationally recognized author and speaker known for his extraordinary story of resilience and leadership and his incredible 9-11 survival story. Hingson is widely respected for his work helping individuals and organizations better understand courage, trust, and perseverance in the face of adversity.Through his speaking engagements and writing, Hingson has inspired audiences around the world to rethink the limits they place on themselves and others. His message aligns closely with the goals of the Unstoppable program—encouraging athletes and families to focus not only on competition, but also on character, decision-making, and long-term personal development.A special highlight of the event will be the recognition of business leader and philanthropist Alfredo J. Molina, who is the CEO of Molina Fine Jewelers (a luxury jewelry store founded in 1987) at 3134 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Molina is widely known for his leadership in business and philanthropy and for his long-standing commitment to strengthening communities and supporting opportunities for young people.Molina and Meridith have known each other for years, both having been involved in various annual community events in Arizona. His presence at the event also underscores the broader community business support behind the Wish I Had Known Sports Parents program and its mission to equip families with better guidance as they navigate youth sports. Meridith says that Molina’s own business success is guided by life philosophies and company values which are critical to the future success of athletes and families, as well. Molina was one of the first sponsors of WBC’s efforts to develop and deliver business training to student-athletes, and Meridith wanted him to receive public recognition and thanks for his commitment to Arizona communities.Dr. Joel Martin, a respected international consultant with a PhD in Communications, an MA in Psychology, and a BFA from the College of Education, who founded the Positively Powerful Development Corp, will moderate the Unstoppable panel discussion, guiding an honest conversation about the realities facing today’s student-athletes and their families.Derrick “UnstoppaBOLES” Boles, a nationally recognized motivational speaker who inspires athletes and entrepreneurs to transform adversity into unstoppable momentum, will deliver a stirring keynote message, challenging families to prepare for the long game in sports and life.The April 3 breakfast will allow attendees to network with attending athletes, coaches, public/business leaders, and other parents who understand firsthand the challenges facing today’s sports families—from rising costs and recruiting confusion to mental health pressures and time demands. Attendees will also receive a free copy of Meridith's WISH I HAD KNOWN SPORTS PARENTS PLAYBOOK, discounts on other WBC products and the upcoming Mastermind, and information from other service providers.By hosting events like this, which bring together athletes, parents, and leaders from across Arizona, WBC hopes to spark a broader conversation about how communities can better support not just student-athletes, but the entire families. The goal of the WIHK program is for each participant to leave the program with his/her own LLC. Both amateur and professional athletes could return to their home cities as knowledgeable, caring, and skilled citizens, who, as successful business and community leaders, will raise the socio-economic level of neighborhoods throughout America.“Informed families will determine the future of student-athletes,” Meridith said. “When parents have the right information and directions, athletes have a better chance to thrive both on and off the field. The goal of the Unstoppable Breakfast is to help families make better decisions, reduce unnecessary stress, and give student-athletes the support they need to thrive long after the final whistle.Parents, student-athletes, coaches, educators, and community leaders interested in becoming or supporting the next generation of athletes can get more information and tickets for the April 3, 2026 event today at https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/JCKBRFQALECA8 until close of business until March 25 or until full.

