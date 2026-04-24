A Veteran’s journey to healing with virtual reality (VR) technology

Addressing patient’s whole health

Embracing new technology helps address Veterans’ whole health, from physical concerns to nutrition. It also includes helping a patient find ways to destress and find relaxation. For Army Veteran Jeffrey Brunnelson, using virtual reality (VR) devices like Real VR Fishing helps him to virtually engage in a hobby when he is unable to do so in person.

Brunnelson’s life changed in 2007, when at the age of 35, he had multiple strokes that affected his brain and created physical challenges, including weakness on one side of his body. VA providers at Oklahoma City VA Health Care System told Brunnelson that parts of his brain had been damaged and the road ahead would not be easy. In the face of this challenging future, he determined that this diagnosis would not hold him back.

New habits yield positive results

Brunnelson got the help he needed at VA to not only address the effects of his strokes, but also other health issues, including diabetes. He took advantage of a telehealth class led by VA clinicians called “Living Well with Diabetes.” This class helped him improve his health through better nutrition, medication and daily movement. As he shared with one of his VA providers, “Between meds, nutrition and exercise, my Type II Diabetes A1C went from the 14s to 6.9.”

Brunnelson continued his recovery journey, finding additional ways that VR experiences could contribute. In addition to the virtual fishing, he used VR for guided meditation and watching movies in a virtual theater. These experiences kept him motivated even when his body needed rest.

Milestone achievement

Brunnelson recently reached a huge milestone through occupational therapy. He had been using a high-tech arm support device to help move his weakened arm. With time, commitment and support from his VA care team, he eventually found he no longer needed the support device. He was able to replace expensive equipment with a simple VR setup at home to continue building his strength.

Lasting impacts

Brunnelson maintains his healthy habits, including a healthier weight and using VR devices to support his goals. He is grateful not only for what he has achieved but also for VA, the clinicians, therapists and innovators who showed him what was possible.

VA immersive

VA has deployed virtual reality headsets across more than 90 VA medical centers and outpatient clinics with over 40 documented use cases and more than 11,000 Veteran experiences to date. To hear more about the impact of immersive technology in VA, visit the VA Immersive YouTube page.