Practical skills for Veterans to lower suicide risk

You can take steps every day to manage challenges before they build into something bigger

Suicide prevention isn’t only about what happens before or during a crisis. It’s also about the practical skills you use every day to handle stress, frustration, isolation or major life changes before they pile up.

If you’re adjusting to civilian life, dealing with anger, not sleeping well or feeling cut off from people who matter, you’re not alone. These are common experiences for Veterans. The good news is that there are straightforward tools you can use right now to steady yourself and stay connected.

VA is your partner in this. We offer training, apps and support that can help you build skills early, so challenges don’t turn into emergencies.

Start with one small, steady habit

When things feel off, going back to the basics can make a real difference. These basics form the foundation of a healthy routine that can play a large role in your overall well-being, and in suicide prevention.

Sleep: Keep a regular sleep and wake time, even on weekends. Limit caffeine late in the day. If your mind won’t slow down, write down your thoughts before bed.

Anger: Take a tactical pause. Step away for a few minutes, breathe in slowly for four seconds, out for six, and let your body settle before responding.

Isolation: Reach out to someone you know. Not a big announcement, just a text, a call or a meetup for coffee. Keeping your social connections strong lowers suicide risk.

Big transitions: Break large problems into smaller, doable steps. Maybe you’ve moved into a new home and getting settled feels overwhelming. Focus on just three easier tasks you can tackle in one week, not the entire road ahead.

If you want structured guidance, the Veteran Training Self-Help Portal offers free online courses based on proven coping skills. You can work through them at your own pace, on your own schedule.

Use tools built for Veterans

Sometimes it helps to have something you can turn to in a moment of need. These are tools that also help build up your suicide prevention reinforcements.

VA offers several free mobile apps designed specifically for Veterans and their families and supporters. For example:

PTSD Coach (for Veterans experiencing posttraumatic stress) provides tools for managing distress and tracking symptoms.

Mindfulness Coach helps you build a simple practice to steady your focus.

Virtual Hope Box, developed in part by the VA Portland Healthcare System, includes relaxation exercises and personal reminders of reasons to keep going.

The Safety Plan app is for anyone who has experienced suicidal thoughts. It helps you identify personal coping strategies and sources of support, which gives suicidal thoughts time to decrease and become more manageable.

You can explore these and more on the VA App Store.

These tools can help you reset during a tough day or build skills over time, so hard days feel more manageable.

Don’t wait to reach out

Prevention also means talking with someone before things feel overwhelming.

VA’s “Don’t Wait. Reach Out.” campaign encourages Veterans and the people in their lives to start conversations early. You don’t have to label what you’re feeling. You don’t have to be in immediate danger. If something feels heavier than it should, that’s reason enough to talk.

And don’t forget, the Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7. It’s not just for moments of immediate crisis. When someone calls, chats or texts, they connect with a real person who listens and helps them work through what’s going on. Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care to reach out whenever you need someone to talk to.

You’ve handled complex situations before. Building practical skills for everyday challenges is another way to stay in control of what comes next.