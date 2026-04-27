New AI Platform Analyses Senedd Candidate Positions Across Wales

LikelyStance.com shows where Senedd candidates stand on key issues, allowing voters to compare positions and explore political views in seconds.

AI platform LikelyStance.com expands to Wales, giving voters clear, data-driven insight into where Senedd candidates stand on key issues.

AI should not tell voters what to think, but it can make it impossible to ignore what candidates actually stand for.” — Ronee Hulk

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voters across Wales can now see what Senedd candidates really stand for. LikelyStance.com has launched nationwide coverage of the Welsh Parliament Senedd Cymru, using AI to analyse, compare, and explain candidate positions on the issues that matter most. The platform allows users to ask direct questions about Welsh policy areas including healthcare, housing, education, transport, and devolved governance, then receive clear, structured insights into how individual candidates are likely to respond. It also enables side by side comparisons, showing where candidates align, differ, or directly conflict across key issues shaping political debate in Wales.LikelyStance.com works by analysing a vast body of Welsh political material, including party manifestos, candidate statements, media interviews, campaign content, and where available, the official parliamentary record of Senedd proceedings, debates, motions, and committee contributions. This information is continuously processed through a structured AI pipeline that integrates data ingestion, document parsing, and semantic analysis, ensuring both historic and newly published material is captured and reflected in near real time.Using named entity recognition, the platform accurately attributes statements to individual candidates, while semantic classification models organise content into clearly defined issue areas. A stance detection system then evaluates each statement, determining whether a candidate expresses support, opposition, concern, or neutrality. These conclusions are refined through contextual weighting, prioritising consistent and repeated positions over isolated or ambiguous remarks.The launch in Wales marks a major step in the platform’s ambition to create a clear, searchable view of political positions across the United Kingdom. By bringing structured transparency to candidate views, LikelyStance.com gives voters the ability to properly interrogate the choices in front of them.LikelyStance.com’s creator, Ronee Hulk, said: “Most voters are expected to make serious decisions with fragmented information scattered across countless sources. This platform changes that completely. It brings clarity, consistency, and accountability into one place. For the first time, Welsh voters can explore not just what candidates have said, but what they consistently stand for.”About Ronee HulkRonee Hulk is an Edinburgh-based author and the writer of Dear Future: You Can Keep The Change, a book exploring society, economics, and the direction of life in an age set to be defined by AI. His work focuses on the intersection of technology, power, and human decision-making in a rapidly changing world.

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