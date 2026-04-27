Austin Alliance Group Expands Into Bookkeeping for Growing Businesses

Logo for Austin Alliance Group Alyssa De Leon, HR and Payroll Coordinator

Businesses can now manage HR, payroll, and financial reporting through a single partner.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Alliance Group (AAG), an award-winning fractional HR services provider, has expanded its services with the launch of bookkeeping support for startups and small businesses and the addition of Alyssa De Leon as HR and Payroll Coordinator.The announcement marks an exciting next step for AAG as the firm grows its support for business owners who need expert support across the core functions that keep a company performing at its best. De Leon joins the team with an impressive background in payroll, HR administration, and accounting support, including previous work at a bookkeeping firm serving property management companies.With this launch, AAG now offers clients bookkeeping support alongside the HR, payroll, and operational guidance it already provides. The bookkeeping service includes daily transaction recording, bank reconciliations, monthly, quarterly, and annual reporting, accounts payable and receivable, payroll setup and processing, state tax setup, sales tax reporting and filing, accounting software setup, and chart of accounts setup and reviews.The Austin-based HR firm introduced the service in response to what it has seen across its client base. Many business owners start out handling their own books. That setup often works in the early stages, but growth changes things quickly. Payroll becomes more detailed, reporting becomes more frequent, and tax deadlines leave less room for mistakes. Owners also need clear financial information when they make decisions about hiring, operations, and growth.The new bookkeeping service helps fill that need.AAG built the offering to help founders and small business leaders spend less time on financial admin and more time leading their businesses. Instead of pulling numbers from different systems, chasing down records, or cleaning everything up at the last minute, clients can depend on organized books, regular reporting, and technology-backed systems built to support the next stage of growth.The service also gives business owners a clearer view of how the business performs month to month. Better bookkeeping helps leaders track spending, stay close to cash flow, prepare for tax season, and work more easily with accountants. It also provides them with stronger information when they need to review margins, plan hires, or prepare for funding conversations.For businesses doing all this without finance staff in-house, having that support in place can make day-to-day operations much easier. There’s less admin to stay on top of, a lower risk of things being missed, and greater confidence in the financial side of the business.The expansion also strengthens the way AAG already works with many clients. In small businesses, HR, payroll, operations, and finance overlap. One change in one area can affect the rest. By adding bookkeeping to the same service mix, AAG gives clients a more connected way to manage those parts.With the launch of bookkeeping services and the addition of De Leon to the team, Austin Alliance Group continues to grow its role as a hands-on partner for startups and small businesses. The expansion gives clients another way to put stronger systems in place, stay organized as they grow, and get the support they need without splitting critical work across multiple providers.

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