Lisa Blanton to Speak on Fractional Leadership Panel at Austin Business Journal Luncheon

Logo for Austin Alliance Group Lisa Blanton - Founder, CEO, Business & HR Advisor

Austin Alliance Group founder joins Central Texas business leaders to discuss the rise of flexible leadership roles.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Alliance Group founder and CEO Lisa Blanton will take part in a panel discussion during the Austin Business Journal’s Business Insights Luncheon on March 24, 2026. The event, titled “The Future is Fractional: How Companies Are Adjusting to Flexible Leaders,” will be hosted at Corinne at The Domain in Austin. Sponsored by Amplify Credit Union, the luncheon will connect business leaders from across Central Texas for a conversation about how leadership teams are changing inside growing companies.The idea of fractional leadership has been gaining attention as companies look for different ways to bring experienced leadership into their organizations. Instead of hiring a permanent executive for every leadership role, some companies work with senior leaders on a part-time or project basis. The arrangement can make sense for businesses that need experienced guidance for specific initiatives, but do not need a full-time executive year-round.In practical terms, that might mean bringing in a fractional finance leader during a period of growth, a marketing executive during a product launch, or an operations specialist to help guide a company through a major transition. For many organizations, it simply offers a way to access experience and perspective without adding another permanent leadership role.Blanton sees these kinds of decisions come up often in her work with Austin Alliance Group. Many of the executives she works with are trying to grow their organizations thoughtfully, making sure the leadership structure keeps pace with the business without becoming overly complicated.Blanton brings more than thirty years of executive experience to the discussion. Over the course of her career she has served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Human Resources Officer, and spent more than a decade as the owner of an engineering firm. Through Austin Alliance Group, she now works with leadership teams on strategy, operational challenges, and leadership structure as companies grow and change.The March 24 panel will explore how fractional leadership works in practice. Speakers will share how companies are using these roles today, what tends to work well, and what organizations should think about before trying the model. The conversation will also touch on practical questions many leaders have, including how responsibilities are defined, how communication works when a leader is not full-time, and how teams maintain accountability and trust.Blanton will join several Austin business leaders whose work connects closely with these ideas. The panel will be moderated by Stacy Armijo, Chief Experience Officer at Amplify Credit Union. Other panelists include Bart Davis, CEO and Co-Founder of 512Financial; Robert Gilbreath, a fractional chief marketing officer and marketing consultant; and Ellen Wood, CEO of vcfo.The Business Insights Luncheon series is designed to spark discussion among Austin’s business community around the ideas and challenges shaping companies today. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. with check-in and networking, followed by lunch and welcome remarks at 11:45 a.m. The panel discussion will begin shortly before noon and conclude at 1:00 p.m. Individual tickets are available through the Austin Business Journal events page and are priced at $50.As more companies explore fractional leadership, conversations like this one are becoming more common among founders and executive teams. The March 24 panel offers a chance to hear how different leaders are approaching fractional leadership models and what they have learned along the way.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.