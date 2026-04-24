Fully Suspended Sentence Handed Down for Robbery and Carjacking Spree

Antonio Gaither, 17, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced today in the Superior Court for the District of Columbia, for a spree of robberies and carjackings that took place in September 2024, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

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