Marion County Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Attempting to Meet Two Minors to Engage in Sexual Activity

Ocala, Florida – Terry Levi Brown (36, Summerfield) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber to 10 years in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, for attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. Brown entered a guilty plea to the offense on November 20, 2025.

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