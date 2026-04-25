St. Albans Barracks / Thefts from unlocked vehicles
STATE OF
VERMONT
DEPARTMENT
OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT
STATE POLICE
CASE#:
26A2002519 / 26A2002520
TROOPER:
Sgt. Andrew Underwood / Trooper Jared Blair
STATION:
St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#:
802-524-5993
DATE/TIME:
April 22, 2026
LOCATION:
Church Street, Enosburg
VIOLATION:
Theft
ACCUSED:
Under investigation
AGE:
CITY, STATE
OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF
INCIDENT:
The Vermont
State Police is investigating multiple reports of thefts from motor vehicles in
Enosburg that occurred overnight and early in the morning of Wednesday, April
22, 2026.
Security
video and photographs captured images of persons of interest believed to be
connected to these thefts. The state police asks that anyone who has
information about the thefts or might be able to identify the individuals in
the attached images contact VSP’s St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. People
also can submit anonymous tips online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
The Vermont
State Police reminds members of the public to lock their vehicles to prevent
thefts and break-ins, which often are crimes of opportunity that target
unlocked vehicles.
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