Roadway Alert - VT Route 122 in Lyndon

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification VT Route 122, also known as Gilman Rd, in the area of address 3078 is now reopened to traffic. Drive safely.

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