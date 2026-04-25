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Roadway Alert - VT Route 122 in Lyndon

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 122, also known as Gilman Rd, in the area of address 3078 is now reopened to traffic.

 

Drive safely.

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Roadway Alert - VT Route 122 in Lyndon

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