Roadway Alert - VT Route 122 in Lyndon
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 122, also known as Gilman Rd, in the area of address 3078 is now reopened to traffic.
Drive safely.
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