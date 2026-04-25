Wrong Way Driver Detection Maintenance and Recertification on I-9 in Southern Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is announcing that wrong way driver detection preventative maintenance and recertification will be performed on I-91, Route 15, Route 8, and Route 7 in Norwalk, Hamden, New Haven, Stratford, Wallingford, North Haven, Shelton, Trumbull, and Bridgeport

The locations and dates of work included are:

Monday, May 4, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m.

Route 7 Northbound at Exit 2 in Norwalk

Route 7 Northbound at Grist Mill Rd in Norwalk

Route 15 Northbound at Exit 17 B in Norwalk

Route 15 Northbound at Exit 17 C in Norwalk

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m.

Route 15 Southbound at Exit 51 in Hamden

Route 15 Southbound at Exit 50 in Hamden

Route 15 Southbound at Exit 46 in New Haven

Route 15 Southbound at Exit 36 in Stratford

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m.

Route 15 Northbound at Exit 51 in Hamden

Route 15 Northbound at Exit 61 in Wallingford

Route 15 Southbound at Exit 58 A in Wallingford

Interstate 91 Southbound at Exit 9 in North Haven

Thursday, May 7, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m.

Route 8 Southbound at Exit 11 in Shelton

Route 8 Southbound at Exit 8 in Trumbull

Route 8 Southbound at Exit 2 B in Bridgeport

Route 8 Northbound at Exit 2 B in Bridgeport

The project 0170-3638 consists of wrong way driver detection preventative maintenance and recertification across District 3 in Connecticut. This project is being performed by State Forces, TAPCO, Fiber Optics Plus and Electrical Representatives.

LANE CLOSURE/DETOUR INFO

Traffic will follow posted detours and advised to seek alternate routes during the ramp closures listed above.

Motorists should be aware that modifications or extensions to this schedule may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions. Motorists are advised to maintain a safe speed when driving in this area.