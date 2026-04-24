Earth Day marked with events across Slovenia

SLOVENIA, April 24 - The Ministry of Natural Resources and Spatial Planning highlighted that a clean environment leads to fewer diseases, greater economic and food security, a higher quality of life for citizens, and increased resilience to climate extremes.

In line with this year’s central theme, the Ministry also emphasised the importance of decentralised, locally led measures and practices that are delivering positive results on the ground. "Effective cross-sectoral cooperation between agriculture, forestry and climate, as well as the economy, infrastructure, education and local government, is essential," the Ministry stated in a press release.

The Institute of the Republic of Slovenia for Nature Conservation pointed out that environmental progress is not a given and does not happen by itself, but is built through the everyday actions of individuals, communities, institutions, experts and decision-makers.

"Climate change, biodiversity loss and pressure on natural resources clearly show that we have reached a point where reflection alone is no longer enough — action is needed," warned the Slovenian Beekeepers’ Association. As they stressed, every individual can contribute to change through responsible choices, supporting local production, protecting natural resources and raising awareness among the public.

Umanotera, the Slovenian Foundation for Sustainable Development, also highlighted the urgent need to step up action to tackle the climate crisis. On this year’s Earth Day, they called for a phase-out of fossil fuels and the development of sustainable and accessible food and transport systems. In their view, this will ensure greater food security, the decarbonisation of transport, an end to transport poverty, and a just green transition.

The Ekoci Association, within the framework of the nationwide Let’s Provide for Slovenia – Seed Relay movement, highlighted changes to EU legislation concerning new genomic techniques in plant production and the patenting of seeds. The legislative amendment, which is expected to be finally adopted in May this year, envisages simplified procedures for certain new plant varieties, with no mandatory labelling in the food chain required for some of these plants, the Association stated. They also called on residents of Slovenia to plant as many Slovenian seeds as possible.