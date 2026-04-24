Saskatchewan Fish Hatchery Drives Angling Opportunities

CANADA, April 24 - Released on April 24, 2026

The Saskatchewan Fish Hatchery continues to play a vital role in supporting the province's recreational fishery, producing and stocking millions of fish each year to enhance angling opportunities across Saskatchewan.

"The Saskatchewan Fish Hatchery has been supporting our province's fisheries for over a century, helping ensure anglers can enjoy high-quality fishing opportunities across Saskatchewan," Environment Minister Darlene Rowden said. "With the introduction of the habitat certificate, we are strengthening our commitment to conservation and ensuring the Fish and Wildlife Development Fund can continue to fund priority programs benefitting anglers for generations to come."

Located along Echo Lake near Fort Qu'Appelle, the hatchery has been in operation since 1915 and remains the only aquaculture facility in Saskatchewan dedicated to raising and stocking fish for public waters. It continues to support sustainable sport fishing and healthy fish populations.

Each year, the Ministry of Environment develops stocking plans that determine the quantity and locations where fish are stocked. In 2025 alone, nearly 6.4 million fish were stocked into 96 water bodies throughout the province. These included more than 5.9 million walleye, along with a variety of trout species such as rainbow, brook, brown, tiger and splake, supporting diverse angling experiences in Saskatchewan. Hatchery staff use specialized facilities to oversee the full fish life cycle, from collecting and fertilizing eggs to rearing fish and releasing them into public waters.

Today, the hatchery is administered by the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation, with operating costs funded entirely through the Fish and Wildlife Development Fund, supported by revenues from hunting, angling and trapping licences.

As Saskatchewan continues to invest in conservation and outdoor recreation, the newly introduced angling habitat certificate will further strengthen programs like the Saskatchewan Fish Hatchery. Beginning with the 2026-27 angling season, anglers will be required to purchase a $20 Angling Habitat Certificate, while one and three-day licences will require a $5 certificate.

In addition to addressing rehabilitation and modernization of hatchery infrastructure, revenue from the habitat certificate will provide long-term funding for hatchery operations as well as other priority programming, including habitat enhancement and restoration and the Aquatic Invasive Species prevention program. By supporting the hatchery's efforts, the certificate contributes directly to maintaining healthy fish populations and high-quality angling opportunities for future generations.

Through its long history, collaborative management and continued investment, the Saskatchewan Fish Hatchery remains a cornerstone of Saskatchewan's fisheries management strategy by supporting recreation, education and environmental stewardship across the province.

To stay up to date on the Saskatchewan Fish Hatchery throughout the season, visit them on social media at https://www.facebook.com/SaskFishHatchery

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For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Environment

Regina

Phone: 306-953-2459

Email: envmedia@gov.sk.ca

For public inquiries:

Environment Inquiry Line

Regina

Email: centre.inquiry@gov.sk.ca