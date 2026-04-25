Inmate Released From Custody in Error

CANADA, April 25 - Released on April 24, 2026

Wilbur Young, 35, has been reported unlawfully at large after he was released from custody on April 23, 2026, as a result of an administrative error following his sentencing. Young was remanded on November 20, 2025, and was subsequently given a 32-day custodial sentence for assault.

Young's description is as follows:

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 200 lbs

Eye Colour: Brown

Hair Colour: Brown

Young has connections to Red Earth First Nation.

The Prince Albert Police Service and Carrot River RCMP have been notified.

If you have seen or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact your local police service, your local detachment of the RCMP or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477).

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Desk

Community Safety

Regina

Phone: 306-787-5057

Email: mediaCS@gov.sk.ca