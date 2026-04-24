MPD Seeking Suspect in Southeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the report of a robbery in the 1900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The suspect approached the victim and snatched the victim’s property. The victim attempted to retrieve his property but was assaulted by the suspect. The victim’s property was ultimately recovered before the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26053280