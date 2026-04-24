$2 Million Awarded Through Pilot Program to Soil and Water Conse

During Earth Week, New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced that $2 million is being awarded to 26 projects in 27 County Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) across the state, through the Ecosystem Based Management – Stream Corridor Management Pilot Program. Awarded projects will help to protect water quality and the long-term health of the State’s waterways. Funding for the program was included in the New York State FY 2026 Enacted Budget and builds on the State’s efforts to support programs and initiatives that combat climate change and support the preservation of our state’s natural resources.

State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The Ecosystem Based Management program is focused on water quality protections both on and off the farm to ensure a cleaner, more resilient New York, but they will also support the economic viability of our state’s agricultural industry for generations to come. I commend our partners in this effort – our Soil and Water Conservation Districts across the state – for spearheading projects that will make significant improvements to the health of our waterways and soils and support the State’s climate and environmental goals.”

New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee Chair Matt Brower said, “The various projects being funded as part of the Ecosystem Based Management Program demonstrates the wide range of water quality protection and improvement practices being implemented by landowners with the help of the Soil and Water Conservation Districts across the State. It is great to see the money being distributed across many regions of the State, including New York City.”

The goal of the Ecosystem Based Management Program is to improve water quality, reduce erosion and sedimentation, improve wildlife habitat, and support the long-term health of our natural riparian ecosystems.

SWCDs were awarded the grants on behalf of farmers in one of four tracks:

Track 1: Stream Channel Restoration

Track 2: Stream Corridor Protection – Riparian Buffer Implementation

Track 3: Storm Water Culvert and Roadside Runoff Control

Track 4: Public Outreach and Education

Led by County SWCDs, a total of 26 projects will be implemented across New York State through this round of funding:

Capital Region : $199,370 to implement two projects in Rensselaer County

: $199,370 to implement two projects in Rensselaer County Central New York : $39,117 to implement one project in Cortland County

: $39,117 to implement one project in Cortland County Finger Lakes : $238,635 to implement three projects in Ontario and Wayne Counties

: $238,635 to implement three projects in Ontario and Wayne Counties Hudson Valley : $150,000 to implement two projects in Delaware County

: $150,000 to implement two projects in Delaware County New York City : $10,000 to implement one project in New York City

: $10,000 to implement one project in New York City North Country : $527,260 to implement nine projects in Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Essex, Hamilton, and Lewis Counties

: $527,260 to implement nine projects in Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Essex, Hamilton, and Lewis Counties Southern Tier : $100,000 to implement one project in Tompkins County

: $100,000 to implement one project in Tompkins County Western New York: $368,651 to implement eight projects in Chautauqua and Niagara Counties

Grants support activities that improve or protect stream corridors, including stream stabilization, establishment of riparian buffers, and the reduction of roadside erosion and sedimentation due to runoff and failing culverts systems. A complete list of awardees is available to view here.

This announcement comes as the State celebrates more than $240 million dedicated to supporting on-farm environmental protection projects over the last five years, with over $75 million alone dedicated to SWCDs across the state. This includes record funding for the Climate Resilient Farming (CRF) Program, the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Program (AgNPS), the Enhanced Nutrient and Methane Management Program (ENMP), and state aid to County Soil and Water Conservation Districts, among others.

The Governor’s FY27 Executive Budget Proposal provides $425 million for the Environmental Protection Fund, with $83 million for agricultural programs that are helping farms to implement environmentally sustainable practices and combat climate change. This includes investments in grant programs that conserve farmland, boost farm resiliency and provide additional aid to New York’s County Soil and Water Conservation Districts.