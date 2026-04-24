NUJ secures pay deal for ITN members

The NUJ has reached an agreement with ITN on this year’s pay award, delivering a significant improvement for members.

Pay increases will be applied in tranches, ensuring fair pay gaps are maintained between junior and senior roles.

Staff with full-time equivalent earnings up to and including £50,000 will receive a 3.7% increase, with a minimum increase of £1,500.

Staff earning above £50,000 and up to £90,000 will receive a 3.7% increase on the first £50,000, plus 2.9% on the remainer of their salary.

Staff earning over £90,000 will receive a flat increase of £3,010. This is equivalent to a 3.7% increase on the first £50,000 and a 2.9% increase on earnings between £50,000 and £90,000, with no increase applied above £90,000.

Overall, the deal delivers an average pay increase of 3.5%, with 88% of eligible employees receiving an increase of 3% or more.

Alex Maguire, NUJ organiser, said:

“This is a successful outcome for members at ITN, achieved through sustained negotiation and the collective strength of the joint unions. “While we are disappointed that, when announcing this award to staff, ITN chose to try and obscure the pivotal role of the NUJ and Bectu in negotiating this pay offer, we are certain that members know it was their unions that secured an additional pay investment of £100,000 and the implementation of tranches for this year and next.”

The NUJ continues to support members across the media industry to secure fair pay, greater transparency and collective bargaining rights at work. If you’re interested in unionising your workplace and would like support from the NUJ, contact [email protected].

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