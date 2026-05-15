NUJ responds after Nigel Farage shares journalist’s Press Card on social media

The NUJ has responded to Reform UK leader Nigel Farage posting a photo of a journalist’s NUJ Press Card across social media.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“The NUJ has seen the posting on Nigel Farage's social media pages of an NUJ Press Card, deliberately sharing the credentials of a professional press photographer. No journalist should be subject to actions that target them or expose them to potential risk in the course of their legitimate work. This flies in the face of press freedom.

“Our recent Journalists’ Safety Tracker report revealed that journalists are increasingly becoming targets of shocking abuse and harassment online and in-person, restricting their ability to do their work, and the union reiterates the need for urgent action to tackle this scourge.”