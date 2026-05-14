BBC Newshour/World Tonight chapel to call strike action

NUJ members at the BBC who produce programmes including The World Tonight and Newshour, have announced industrial action starting next week, in a dispute over working patterns.

Members will walk out on Monday 18 May and take action short of a strike thereafter.

The decision comes after BBC managers proposed increasing the number of shifts worked by the production team by 26 per individual per year. The chapel, through its representatives, supported by NUJ broadcasting officers, engaged in negotiations with managers, and outlined concerns that by changing the scheduled hours of the teams, there would be a risk of damaging the quality of programmes.

Counter proposals, which would have increased the number of shifts while retaining the safeguards for quality broadcasting, were rejected by managers - leading to members of the chapel overwhelmingly supporting a ballot in favour of industrial action (94% on a 97% turnout).

John Sailing, NUJ national broadcasting organiser, said:

“The chapel members have been clear that, even at a time when the BBC is facing huge financial pressures, they are not prepared to compromise their work and produce programmes that fall below the high standards which are rightly expected by BBC audiences, both in the UK and around the world. “Despite the demands placed upon them, they were prepared to offer a substantial compromise, but this was rejected by BBC management. We will continue to fight for fair treatment at work and hope that negotiations with BBC managers can lead to an outcome which avoids action needing to take place and best serves not only the BBC’s interests, but also those of its staff, and its audiences.”

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