Grant Opportunity Announcement: Inclusive Higher Education Grant Program

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce the Inclusive Higher Education Grant Program, a competitive funding opportunity designed to expand and strengthen postsecondary education options for students with intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities, and autism spectrum disorder.

Through this program, grants totaling up to $50,000 will be awarded to institutions of higher education across the state to develop and implement high-quality, inclusive program plans. These programs are intended to ensure that students with disabilities have equitable access to academic coursework, campus life, and meaningful credential pathways, while building the skills needed for competitive, integrated employment and independent living.

Application Information

In the Inclusive Higher Education Grant Program application, applicants must outline how their institution plans to:

Provide inclusive access to academic courses, campus activities, and institutional resources alongside peers without disabilities.

Offer individualized supports that promote full participation, self-determination, and successful outcomes.

Include peer mentoring opportunities.

Support pathways to competitive employment.

Develop meaningful, recognized credentials for program completion.

Align, where appropriate, with federal Comprehensive Transition and Postsecondary (CTP) program requirements.

Design admissions processes that remove traditional barriers, including requirements for a high school diploma or standardized college entrance exams, to allow for Maine public school students to participate in dual enrollment.

Dedicate at least 25% of grant funds to scholarships for participating students.

Demonstrate meaningful engagement with interested parties, including students, families, educators, and community partners, in the development of the proposed program.

Interested institutions of higher education in Maine may apply here.

Awards will be made based on alignment with program priorities. Applications are due on May 13, 2026, and decision notifications will be sent on May 19, 2026. Funded institutions will be required to submit semiannual reports outlining program sustainability, support needs, and evaluation findings, including best practices.

This opportunity is a result of LD 46, An Act to Establish a Grant Program to Increase Postsecondary Educational Opportunities for Students with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities or Autism Spectrum Disorder.

For additional information or questions, please contact Maine DOE Special Projects for Inclusion Coordinator Tracy Whitlock at tracy.w.whitlock@maine.gov.