Pulling Power Media Breaks Kickstarter Record with $27 Million Campaign

Pulling Power Media team celebrates the $27 million Cyberpunk Trading Card Game Kickstarter campaign, now ranked #1 in Games and #3 overall on the platform. Image Credit Leigh Kenny

Official Cyberpunk Trading Card Kickstarter hits $27M, ranking #1 in Games, driven by coordinated execution with WeirdCo, CD Projekt Red and Pulling Power Media

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulling Power Media has driven a record-breaking crowdfunding result on Kickstarter, with The Official Cyberpunk Trading Card Game generating more than $27 million in just 30 days. Developed by WeirdCo in collaboration with CD Projekt Red, the campaign now holds the Number One spot in Kickstarter’s Games category and ranks third overall across all categories.

The result also cements Pulling Power’s position in the crowdfunding space, with the agency now holding the number one, two, and three positions of highest-funded campaigns in Kickstarter’s Games category across different projects.

The Cyberpunk TCG campaign brought together a combination of a globally recognised intellectual property, an experienced development team, and a coordinated marketing effort across multiple partners. WeirdCo led the product development and played a central role in community building, influencer outreach, and creative direction, while CD Projekt Red’s involvement elevated the campaign’s reach and visibility. Pulling Power Media worked alongside these efforts, focusing on pre-launch strategy, performance marketing, and audience development.

“This only works when everything is aligned,” said Kyle Puller, Founder and Managing Director of Pulling Power Media. “WeirdCo came to us with a great product and a powerful team already in place, and with CD Projekt Red involved, the foundation was incredibly strong. From there, it was about validating the audience, refining the positioning, and executing a solid strategy at scale.”

A significant portion of the campaign’s success was built before it ever went live. Over an extended pre-launch period, multiple layers of testing were carried out, including audience targeting, creative optimisation, and platform-level experimentation. Pulling Power supported this process using its Launch Oracle platform, which is designed to structure and manage pre-launch campaigns through continuous testing and data-driven decision making.

By launch day, more than 150,000 potential backers had already signed up and were engaged, creating immediate traction when the campaign went live. At the same time, WeirdCo activated a broad network of creators and communities, distributing early gameplay samples (Alpha Kits) and working closely with influencers and media to build anticipation within both the trading card and gaming spaces.

The campaign’s visibility was further amplified through coordinated announcements and media coverage, with major gaming outlets and communities engaging with the project in the lead-up to launch. The combined effect was a campaign that dominated attention across its category from day one.

“A lot of people think crowdfunding success happens during the live campaign, but that’s not really the case,” Puller said. “The outcome is driven by the work you do beforehand. The testing, the positioning, the audience building. When that’s done properly, launch becomes a moment of momentum rather than a starting point.”

Beyond the headline funding figure, the campaign reflects a broader shift in how products are brought to market. Crowdfunding is increasingly being used not just to raise capital, but to validate demand, build communities, and reduce risk before production begins.

“Crowdfunding gives you real signals,” Puller added. “You are not guessing whether people want your product. You are seeing it in real time. That changes how you make decisions, from manufacturing to future investment.”

For Pulling Power Media, the result reinforces a growing track record of high-performance campaigns, particularly in the gaming and technology sectors. By combining structured pre-launch processes with performance marketing and ongoing optimisation, the company has consistently supported campaigns that achieve significant scale on Kickstarter.

Kyle Puller is available for media interviews. Media are invited to get in touch using the contact details below to arrange a conversation.

About Pulling Power Media

Pulling Power Media is a creative and digital advertising company focused on supporting product launches through performance marketing, audience development, and structured pre-launch strategies, with a strong track record in games and technology. For more information, or to contact the team, visit www.pullingpowermedia.com.

Find out more about Launch Oracle at www.launchoracle.com.

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