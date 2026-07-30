Outsourced CFO Shortlisted in Two Categories at the Xero Awards 2026

Outsourced CFO has been named a finalist in two categories at the Xero Awards 2026, recognising the firm's continued commitment to innovation, client success and community impact.

Outsourced CFO earns finalist recognition in two categories at the Xero Awards 2026, highlighting its growth, innovation and commitment to client impact.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsourced CFO (OCFO) has been shortlisted in two categories at the Xero Awards 2026. The firm has been nominated for both the “Partner of the Year: Large Firm” and “Community Impact Award” categories.

Hosted annually by global cloud accounting platform Xero, the awards celebrate accounting and advisory firms that demonstrate excellence in client service, innovation and industry leadership.

This recognition marks another milestone in the firm's continued growth as one of South Africa's leading CFO advisory firms. Today, OCFO supports more than 1500 clients across 35 countries through offices in Cape Town, Sandton, London and New York, providing cloud accounting, CFO advisory, talent solutions, financial management and business growth services to organisations ranging from ambitious startups to established enterprises.

The achievement is underpinned by the principles that have guided the organisation since its founding. Alongside providing strategic financial advice to growing companies, the organisation continues to invest in initiatives that strengthen South Africa's entrepreneurial ecosystem through programmes such as the Founders Foundation Green Economy Accelerator, Founders Conference, Scale-up Conference, educational webinars, founder engagement, strategic partnerships and practical knowledge sharing. By helping clients improve financial visibility, prepare for growth and make informed strategic decisions, while contributing to broader conversations around entrepreneurship, OCFO creates value that extends well beyond individual engagements.

"Our ambition has always been bigger than providing excellent financial services," said Louw Barnardt, Co-Founder and Managing Director of OCFO. "We want to help build stronger businesses, stronger founders and a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem. Being shortlisted in these awards encourages us to keep raising the bar for our clients while continuing to invest in the communities and partnerships that make long-term success possible."

The category winners will be announced at a gala dinner on 3 September 2026. Regardless of the outcome, the two nominations reflect the organisation's ongoing commitment to innovation, client success and meaningful community impact, while reinforcing its ambition to help entrepreneurs and business leaders build stronger, more resilient organisations.

As demand grows for strategic financial guidance in an increasingly complex environment, OCFO continues to invest in the expertise, technology and relationships that help founders and business leaders navigate growth with confidence. This latest achievement reinforces that commitment to delivering lasting value for clients while contributing to the continued development of South Africa's business landscape. For more information about OCFO and its services, visit www.ocfo.com.

About Outsourced CFO

Outsourced CFO (OCFO) is a global financial advisory firm supporting more than 1500 businesses across 34 countries and more than 25 industries. Headquartered in Cape Town, with satellite offices in Sandton, London and New York, the firm provides outsourced CFO services, cloud accounting, financial management, compliance, business advisory and talent solutions. By combining financial expertise with modern technology, Outsourced CFO helps entrepreneurs and growing businesses strengthen financial performance, improve decision-making and prepare for sustainable growth.

Businesses can learn more about Outsourced CFO's finance advisory and cloud accounting services by visiting www.ocfo.com.



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