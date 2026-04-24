MEC Ricardo Mackenzie on World Book Day

Today, on World Book Day, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport’s (DCAS) YearBeyond (YeBo) Programme, together with our Provincial Library Services, City of Cape Town Libraries, and YeBo partners, launched #OnWednesdaysWeRead in the Western Cape, a campaign aimed at building a strong culture of reading across South Africa.

The campaign invites individuals, libraries, schools, and organisations to pause every Wednesday, and read. The goal is simple but urgent, to make reading visible, shared, and part of everyday life.

This initiative responds to a deeper national need. While learning to read remains a critical focus within the education system, building a culture and love of reading extends beyond the classroom.

Research continues to show the power of reading role models. The National Reading Barometer highlights that children who read often come from homes where reading is visible and valued.

Guy Redman, Head of DCAS, emphasised the importance of building a habit of reading: “Reading helps children to build language skills, improves their cognitive function and develops their imagination. By doing this, we are laying the foundation for future success and are preparing our youth to become an active part of our economic growth.”

The Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said: “We cannot underestimate the power of reading. It is a form of escape, helps us maintain brain and memory function and supports good mental wellbeing. I would like to call on all residents across the province, and the country, to participate in this initiative to help us build a culture of regular reading.”

The campaign aims to shift reading into a collective national habit. DCAS invite partners, as well as every resident of the Western Cape, to join the movement. We encourage everyone to share their reading moments via our social media platforms.

Enquiries:

Head of Communications

Tania Colyn

Cell: 076 093 4913

#GovZAUpdates